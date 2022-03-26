A boxer is measured by many factors. The record is the main thing, it is, but against whom he has won and lost, it is worth more. Kiko Martínez added this Saturday, at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, his eleventh defeat as a professional. He’s lofty, but the word “no” has never been in his vocabulary. In 2017, when many considered him retired, he vindicated himself in the same city. He lost, but made it clear that he could touch gold again. Few believed in him, but in November 2021 he knocked out Kid Gallahad to do it. Kiko had a thorn stuck and wanted to remove it before Josh Warrington. He went back to his house, and he gave in again. This time technical KO in the seventh round. A shame, but no setback will ever take away the legacy he has created. It is a legend.

Warrington initially surprised. He came out with a lot of rhythm, until then it could be predictable, but also he did it with a street war. The head and the elbows were other of his weapons throughout the lawsuit. Kiko entered the game and so, in a crossover, he went down in the first round. Warrington had smashed his nose with his head.. He pulled himself together, and after a similar second, he managed to temper himself and temper the fight. The script was clear, when Martinez managed to put the fight on his field, Warrington pressed him against the ropes and tried to play his game. He did it: three cuts, two deep, and multiple headers later, the referee (British to be exact, McDonnell) did not go beyond a warning. In the seventh, the Spanish looked very bad because of the blood, but he hunted down the idol of Leeds. That made him go for him and a hand went into him. He backed down, and against the ropes Warrington got a lot of pace to cause the referee to stop.

Leeds could be the last time for Kiko Martínez. The man from Elche had warned: “I have two fights left at most”, the setback could make him say goodbye. With 36 years and four World Cups, he has earned the right to decide. No one can blame him for anything. He always gave his best and made the fans vibrate.