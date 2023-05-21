Representatives of the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces signed an agreement on a temporary ceasefire in Saudi Jeddah on Saturday. Saudi Arabia and the United States report this in a joint press release.

The seven-day ceasefire, which can be extended, will take effect at 9:45 p.m. on May 22. Both sides have pledged not to “pursue military victories” during the 48-hour transition period. Previous ceasefires during the most recent conflict in Sudan were not respected by the warring parties.

According to the press release, this ceasefire is different because it was signed by both sides. The agreement will also be monitored by the United States, Saudi Arabia and through a monitoring mechanism set up by both countries and supported internationally. No further details were provided about the latter mechanism.

"The parties have agreed to facilitate the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid, to restore essential services and to withdraw troops from hospitals and essential public facilities," the statement said. "The parties also agreed to facilitate safe passage for humanitarian parties and goods." This should ensure that the goods can be delivered to the population from the ports without hindrance.

According to mediators the US and Saudi Arabia, the focus is first and foremost on ending the fighting. After that, the parties can focus on further talks, including the withdrawal of troops and the removal of roadblocks.

Talks in Jeddah started on May 6 and negotiators had until Saturday to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, the fighting continued. On Saturday there were air raids in the capital Khartoum and the embassy of Qatar was looted.

In April, a long-simmering power struggle escalated in the country between the army commanded by President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF paramilitary unit of his Vice President Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. Disagreement over the division of power led to a rift between the two camps – the main bone of contention being the integration of the RSF into the army.

Since then, an estimated one million people have fled their homes, with some 200,000 moving abroad. Inhabitants of Khartoum barely have access to clean drinking water, food and medicines. Hundreds were killed and thousands injured. According to the United Nations, half of Sudanese are in need of humanitarian aid.