05/29/2023 – 6:47 pm

The two warring generals in Sudan agreed on Monday to extend by five days a ceasefire that took effect a week ago to secure humanitarian corridors but has never been respected.

The truce, negotiated with American and Saudi mediators in Jeddah, entered into force on the 22nd and would end tonight. Shortly before the deadline, Saudi Arabia and the United States announced the extension.

In a joint statement, the international mediators said that they “welcome the agreement between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces for a five-day extension of the ceasefire agreement that they signed on May 20, 2023.” Although not fully respected, the truce allowed for the delivery of humanitarian aid, and its extension “will allow us to continue with efforts” in this regard, they added.

Sudan is plunged into a war that has already left 1,800 dead and more than 1 million displaced, according to the NGO Acled and the UN. Clashes began on April 15, between the Army, commanded by General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan, and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The two groups accused each other of violating the ceasefire, as well as in the dozens of truces agreed upon since the start of the clashes.

– Humanitarian help –

The World Food Program (WFP) announced today that it has managed to help thousands of people stranded in Khartoum for the first time since the beginning of the conflict. The truce agreed on the 20th should allow the arrival of humanitarian aid, reactivate hospital services and facilitate the movement of civilians.

Those responsible for humanitarian aid warned that they could transport only reduced amounts of food and medicine, in a country where 25 million of the 45 million inhabitants need this help to survive, according to the United Nations.

Three-quarters of hospitals are out of commission in combat zones, according to the doctors’ union. The situation is especially critical in Darfur, the western region most affected by violence, along with the capital.























