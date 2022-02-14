Warren broker hired the entire technology team of the sim;paul investment platform. There are 40 new professionals, including developers, data analysts, designers and product managers. With the new wave, Warren now has approximately 280 technology-focused employees, about 40% of the total staff.

André Gusmão, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the brokerage firm, points out that the growth of the area will allow for an improvement in customer experience, in addition to developing new products and offering new investment fronts. “We want to offer new features, and technology is at the heart of it. We are a tech company that works in the financial market, not the other way around,” he says.

Gusmão reports that the newcomers have experience in the financial market as a differential. Bruno Nunes, who was CTO at sim;paul, will be responsible for the technology areas of the institutional brokerage, the manager and the operations fronts at Warren. Integration is in progress, with the creation of areas and with new employees joining the existing structure.

In January, Warren acquired Box TI, a company from Santa Catarina focused on the development of highly complex projects. The expansion towards technology is the broker’s strategy to reach the goal of R$ 40 billion under custody and management in 2022 and to be among the three largest investment institutions in Brazil.

“We are seeing a movement of consolidation in the brokerage market, with the purchase of customer bases. Let’s go a little in the opposite direction. We want to create a team that can deliver a better product”, says Gusmão. The sim;paul client portfolio was recently acquired by Guide Investimentos in January.

