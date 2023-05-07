Warren Buffett, 92, and his right-hand man, Charlie Munger, 99, attended the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting on time on Saturday. Pilgrims of capitalism came from all over the world to hear the lessons of the Oracle of Omaha, knowing that there are not many opportunities left for it. Before the meeting, relegated to the end of the session as a cumbersome red tape, Buffett and Munger answered dozens of questions from all kinds of investors. Buffett elaborated on how to live according to the obituary you want to have or on whether artificial intelligence will decide where to invest in the future. In a double marathon session, many more topics were touched on: the dollar, China, the banking crisis, Elon Musk…

“When I woke up this morning, I realized there was a broadcast of the competition somewhere in the UK,” Buffett said, referring to Charles III’s coronation. “They were celebrating a King Charles, and we have our own King Charles here today,” Buffett said, pointing to his partner and Berkshire Hathaway vice president, Charlie Munger. As every year, except for the interruption of the pandemic, the meeting was held in Omaha, a city of 475,000 inhabitants in the state of Nebraska, not far from the geographic center of the United States. The assembly has taken place in the CHI Health Center Arena, a multipurpose pavilion with capacity for about 18,000 attendees

Buffett and Munger like jokes. In a previous interview on the local station of the financial chain CNBC, which broadcast the day from start to finish, the world’s most prestigious investor was asked about artificial intelligence: “It’s a bit weird,” he replied. “I don’t think it tells you which stocks to buy. It can tell me all the stocks that meet a certain criteria in three seconds. But it has decided limitations in some aspects. You should see the pranks he comes up with.”

The investor explained that he was testing ChatGPT three months ago, when Bill Gates showed him how it worked. “It’s very interesting,” he continued. “He can translate the Constitution into Spanish in a second. But he couldn’t tell jokes. You could tell him to make a joke about Warren and cryptocurrency. He’s read all the books and watched all the TV, but he couldn’t do that. I told Bill to bring it over when he could ask him, ‘How are you going to get rid of the human race?’ I want to see what he says, and unplug it before he does,” he joked.

General view of the CHI Health Center Arena, the multipurpose pavilion where the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting was held, in Omaha (Nebraska) Rebecca S. Gratz (AP)

The question about artificial intelligence also came up at the shareholders’ meeting. The one who was most suspicious was Munger. “We are going to see a lot more robotics in the world,” he admitted. “Personally, I am skeptical of some of the hype about artificial intelligence. I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.” Buffett said that while he hopes AI will “change everything in the world,” he doesn’t think it will surpass human intelligence.

“That new things come does not take away your opportunities. What gives you opportunities is other people doing stupid things,” she said. And he added, “In the 58 years that we’ve been running Berkshire, I’d say there’s been a huge increase in the number of people who do dumb things, and they do big dumb things.”

The Woodstock of capitalism not only leaves investment lessons for attendees, but also moral advice. To avoid the biggest mistakes in life, this is Buffett’s advice: “You should write your obituary and figure out how to live by it.” Buffett stressed the importance of kindness, saying that he knows rich people who have died without friends. He also advised avoiding debt and, in business, trying not to take so much risk that a single mistake could sink you, he advises. Munger’s recommendations are: spend less than you earn, avoid toxic people and activities, and keep learning throughout your life.

banking crisis

Buffet and Munger made another joke about the banking crisis, which was clearly going to be one of the main topics. A kind of identifying signs were placed in front, where instead of the name, in the case of Buffet, “available for sale” appeared and in that of Munger, “held until expiration”. They are two key concepts in the recent banking crisis and the word maturity (maturity) It also means maturity in English. A funny joke and some black humor, but for financiers.

Buffett has been critical of the way the banking crisis has been handled. He has not liked how politicians, regulators and the press have handled the falls of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, saying his “very poor” message has unnecessarily scared off depositors.

Warren Buffett, greeting from an electric stroller at the fair organized by Berkshire Hathaway on the occasion of its shareholders meeting in Omaha (Nebraska). Matthew Putney (AP)

However, he has also defended that the authorities guarantee the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank beyond the insured limit of $250,000 for each depositor. Not doing so, in his opinion, “would have been catastrophic.” “A lit match can become an explosion or it can go out,” Buffett said. “The American government and public don’t care if a bank fails and people actually lose their deposits,” he also said.

At the same time, he demanded assumption of responsibilities. He pointed out that the losses on First Republic Bank’s held-to-maturity mortgage portfolio were there from offering very low, long-term fixed-rate loans, a “crazy proposition.” “He was doing it in full view and the world ignored him until he blew up,” Buffett said. “There has to be a punishment for people who do things wrong,” he concluded.

Although Berkshire Hathaway is a major shareholder in Bank of America, Buffet doesn’t like the industry too much because regulation is “so messy and there are a lot of people interested in making it messy…it’s just complete madness,” he said. “So we are very cautious.” As for his money, he said: “I have my own personal money, probably over the FDIC limit. [el fondo de garantía de depósitos]and I have it in a local bank and it doesn’t worry me in the least”.

Polarization

In line with the fact that “fear is contagious” and that “you cannot run an economy” when people worry that their money is safe in the banks, Buffett has also pointed out that a confrontation over the debt ceiling in the United States could bring “turmoil” to the global financial system and that he hopes that politicians and regulators will not allow it. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government may run out of money to meet its obligations as of June 1.

“The challenges are enormous,” he said. “The problem now is that partisanship has moved more towards tribalism, and in tribalism you don’t even listen to the other side,” she said. Still, his message is a positive one: “We’ve got to sort of refine our democracy as we go along,” he said, “but if I had a choice… I’d want to be born in the United States and I’d want to be born today.” .

Munger said he is “somewhat less optimistic” and that the “best path to human happiness is to expect less.” However, when asked by Buffett if he would prefer to live today or in 1924, when he was born, he has admitted that he prefers today.

The tycoon also showed his confidence in the dollar: “We are the reserve currency, I don’t see any option for any other currency to be the reserve currency.” In geopolitics, they criticized the bad relations between the United States and China, which have caused Berkshire Hathaway to undo positions in the Asian giant: “Anything that increases tension between these two countries is stupid, stupid, stupid,” Munger said.

Business

At 92, Buffett is Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. His successor, Greg Abel, the group’s top executive, was appointed in 2021 as a continuity solution. “Greg understands capital allocation as well as I do. That’s lucky for us,” Buffett reiterated this Saturday. “He will make those decisions, I think, very much in the same framework that I would make them. We have established that framework for 30 years,” he added. Buffett has noted that he is more comfortable investing in Taiwan than Japan.

Buffett appeared at the meeting with quarterly profits of 35,504 million dollars, compared to 5,580 from January to March 2022. The operating result, more representative, grew 12.6%, to 8,065 million. As of March 31, the group had 26,747 million dollars in cash and cash equivalents and another 103,869 million in short-term investments in Treasury securities. In total, 130,616 million available to invest.

Attendees at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting wait to enter the compound. RACHEL MUMMEY (REUTERS)

Although the rules theoretically prohibit asking for specific investments, in the end there are always comments about some investees. Of Occidental Petroleum, Buffett said that Berkshire Hathaway does not aspire to take control of the oil company: “There is speculation that we will buy control, we are not going to buy control. … We wouldn’t know what to do with it,” he said.

Buffett said Apple, the group’s largest investment, worth more than $150 billion, is a wonderful business because of how devoted consumers are to their iPhones. “I don’t understand the phone at all,” Buffett said. “But I do understand consumer behavior.” “Our criteria for Apple was different than other companies we’ve invested in: but it turns out it’s a better business than anything we own,” Buffett said. “Apple has a position with consumers where they pay $1,500 or whatever for a phone. And the same people pay $35,000 to have a second car, and [si] If they had to give up a second car or give up their iPhone, they would give up their second car. It is an extraordinary product ”, he declared.

Musk is overrated

Another of the questions has led Buffett and Munger to compare their styles with those of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX and current owner of the social network Twitter. “Elon Musk overestimates himself, but he is very talented,” said Munger, who, however, came to say that his styles are opposite.

Musk has found success by “taking on impossible tasks,” Buffett and Munger said, noting their differences with the tech executive. “He wouldn’t have achieved what he has in life if he hadn’t pushed himself to unreasonably extreme goals,” Munger continued. “He likes to take the impossible job and get it done.” Instead, he said, “Warren and I look for the easy job we can identify.” “We don’t want to compete with Elon,” Buffett added. “We don’t want so much failure,” Munger stressed.

Last year, Buffett and Munger hit bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The bubble burst and has taken away some of the big firms in the sector, uncovering scandals of all kinds. This year bodes ill for commercial real estate, in which Berkshire is not a major player. Munger said the “emptying out of downtowns in the United States and in other parts of the world is going to be quite significant and quite unpleasant.”

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter