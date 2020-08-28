Warren Buffett will be 90 years old on August 30, 2020. BÖRSE ONLINE asked Buffett expert Uwe Rathausky how the legendary US investor influences his investment style. Rathausky manages the ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund together with Henrik Muhle. From Ralf Ferken

BÖRSE ONLINE: Mr. Rathausky, to what extent do you consider Warren Buffett’s investment principles?

Uwe Rathausky: Warren Buffett taught us that a great company should have a long-term growth path and a persistent “moat” that protects its excellent return on investment. After all, economic history is full of “Roman lights”, companies whose moats have proven to be deceptive and quickly crossed.

Where do you differ from Buffett?You are badly advised to see Warren Buffett as a role model. You should see him as a teacher and try to use his thoughts as a foundation for developing your own path. It is his quality as a teacher that he wants people to remember. Buffett’s statements and writings are a legacy, a guide to making wise decisions. We use his investment principles. They give us as fund managers security and orientation. GANÉ’s investment style is not just shaped by Warren Buffett. Philip A. Fisher, Charlie Munger and Seth Klarman were also key influences. We combine a high quality value strategy with an event orientation in order to be able to assess and limit the market price risk of an investment in addition to the fundamental risk.

How is Buffett’s investment style still relevant today?

Who in 1965 an amount of 1000 US dollars in his holding Berkshire Hathaway now owns more than $ 7 million. Buffett, however, by no means achieved this great achievement with a single definable investment style. He leveraged his investment skills by buying direct insurers and reinsurers and investing their premium volume. In the past few decades he has acquired a hodgepodge of companies, made investments, supported private equity transactions, invested in silver and bet with derivatives on long-term rising share prices. And of course it annoys him a lot that he is not invested in Amazon and Alphabet. But he bought Apple. The shares are now valued at $ 100 billion. And that’s pretty timely.



“We hold digitization winners and dividend stocks”

Let’s talk about the ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fund. What is your current asset allocation in terms of stocks, bonds and cash?

We currently hold 71 percent stocks, nine percent bonds and 20 percent liquidity in our fund.

Where do you currently have significant overweighting and underweighting?

Above all, digital platform companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, SAP and Wix.com, for whom the corona crisis does not bother much, are given high weight. On the contrary, the crisis is accelerating the long-term trend towards digitization. We also concentrate on dividend stocks such as Allianz, Bayer, Munich Re and Rio Tinto. They are only marginally affected by the crisis and provide us with generous dividend yields.

To what extent have you reallocated your portfolio since the beginning of 2020?

Although we had a significant drawdown in March, we got our liquidity to work countercyclically amid the stock market panic and increased our equity quota to 84 percent. That was the right step in view of the global monetary and fiscal policy measures. We then used the strong price development of the last few weeks for individual profit-taking.

What is your current outlook for the equity markets?

Buffett would answer you like this, and I couldn’t put it nicer: It is predictable that people would act greedy, fearful, or crazy.

