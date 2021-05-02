LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Warren Buffett said his company, Berkshire Hathaway, had received support from the US economic performance that exceeded expectations at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, although investor enthusiasm makes it difficult to exploit liquidity.

He added at the company’s annual meeting yesterday, Saturday, that the economy “has recovered exceptionally effectively” thanks to monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus from the US Congress.

“It has done the job,” Buffett said. “85 percent of the economy is now running at full speed.”

He complained that the influx of so-called private-purpose acquisitions and inexperienced investors hoping to make quick wins made the market look like a gambling club, making it difficult for Berkshire to exploit its huge liquidity of $ 145.4 billion.

But Buffett, 90, has remained optimistic about the future of the company he has run since 1965, even after his departure.

“We have seen strange things happening in the world in the last 15 months. This has reinforced our desire to envision everything that can be done to ensure that 50 or 100 years from now Berkshire remains the same entity it is today,” he said. The annual meeting took place in Los Angeles where Buffett joined Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 97, in answering shareholder questions for more than three hours.

Saturday’s meeting came after Berkshire announced that operating profits for the first quarter of the year rose 20 percent to about $ 7 billion, while net profit, including investments, reached $ 11.7 billion.