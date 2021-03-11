What is it like to be part of the exclusive club of those who have more than 100 billion dollars? Warren Buffett, this 90-year-old American businessman, you can answer the question.

Known as the “oracle of Omaha” (he was born in Omaha, Nebraska) for his precise vision for investments that he ends up turning into a gold mine, this Wednesday Buffett saw his fortune rise to 100 billion dollars for the first time in his life.

He was always positioned among the most influential entrepreneurs and investors in the world, but the reasons why he did not become part of this select group of millionaires they were due to his permanent and large charitable donations.

Warren Buffett has given away more than $ 37 billion worth of shares with Berkshire Hathaway since 2006 and is a co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage millionaire philanthropy.

Business and fortune

His extensive fortune is founded mainly by owning about one-sixth of Berkshire Hathaway, a company valued at 600 billion dollars. Due to the pandemic, and because this company is a shareholder of Apple, it was able to see its shares grow this year by 15%, thus exceeding 400 thousand dollars per share.

The company owns more than 90 companies, including railroad BNSF, insurer Geico and many other utility companies. In turn, Berkshire owns manufacturing companies, jewelry, footwear, furniture, underwear, bricks and even chocolates. In addition to having a large number of shares of the aforementioned Apple, Coca Cola, Bank of America, American Express and other stations.

Warren Buffett. Photo Bloomberg

Thus, Buffett managed to join the exclusive group of the six richest people in the world, which he shares with Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.

Its capital consists of owning 248,734 Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway, a company that began as a textile company and whichfirst acquired in 1965. Later, Buffett unified all of his businesses around it and soon began investing in insurance companies.

But its beginnings were not brilliant, mainly because the company was immersed in an industry with a lot of competition and high production costs.

Their customs and their loves

It seems that success lies in having ice cream for breakfast, a McDonald’s combo and drinking Coca Cola Cherry, or so Warren Buffett could say, what do you enjoy doing the most.

Or perhaps his serenity and successful aim for business throughout his life was supported by his two great loves, simultaneously … And is that his love life could be defined as polyamory, or also as a loving “trio”.

Buffett married Susan Thompson in 1952, when she was 20 and he was 22. They remained married until Susan’s death in July 2004, but they had not lived together for many years. However, Buffett did not hide a stable relationship in parallel with the Latvian Astrid Menks, his current partner and whom he would marry in 2006. It was Susan who introduced her husband Buffett to Astrid, who were friends.

Warren Buffet and Bill Gates in 2015. AP Photo

“She has been with my father for years (for Astrid), I am very grateful. She loves him and takes care of him. If Warren did not have a penny, she would be with him too. Astrid and my mother were very close, they really loved each other,” she said Susie, his daughter, in a note with him New York Times.

According to his three children, this extensive relationship of three, through the understanding and support they managed to form, each in their own way and from the two women to Buffett, created a family stability that allowed the billionaire consolidate in business and become the person you are today.

It was Susan Thompson herself, before she died, who defined her friend Astrid in a television interview as “a wonderful person” who cared for and loved her husband.

The reasons that made Susan and Warren not coexist anymore in 1977 despite being married were several, and it was Buffett himself who was sincere saying that That was one of the worst mistakes of his life. It was during those years that Susan introduced him to Astrid.

But the main reason Susan left Buffett, besides being tired of the fast pace of his work, was that she decided to move to San Francisco. to continue her singing career.

However, on many occasions they continued to be seen together and presented themselves as spouses in public functions. The most curious thing is that he had lived with Astrid for years and they even signed their Christmas cards as “Warren, Susan and Astrid” and they were often seen together, as a “threesome.”

If Buffett is still seen today playing a ukulele, it is because of a frustrated relationship he had before meeting Susan, and that habit remained as a symbol that would accompany him all his life.

Financial guru?

Lots of books quote Warren Buffett’s name between their pages as an example of long-term vision in business, intelligence to invest, predilection for some companies and the financial strategies adopted by him.

According to an article by USA Today, no person alive was more quoted in books than Buffett, with the exception of some American presidents and political figures like the Dalai Lama.

After taking Berkshire Hathaway, he managed to convert this company to grow its shares by an incredible 1,600,000%. And were it not for his philanthropy, Buffett would have become the richest man in the world years ago, even surpassing Elon Musk.

But this 90-year-old man has an austere life compared to other billionaires of his stature. And he lives in the same Omaha house he bought in 1958 for $ 31,500.

PB