WSJ: American investor Buffett sold almost half of his Apple shares

Legendary American investor Warren Buffett has sold almost half of his Apple shares. This writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It is noted that the billionaire’s holding Berkshire Hathaway lost about 49 percent of its shares. At present, Buffett still has a stake of 84.2 billion dollars.

Earlier, it was reported that Berkshire Hathaway again reduced its investments in Apple in the first quarter of 2024. According to the 10-Q, the market value of the big tech shares in the portfolio fell to $135.4 billion.

In July, it became known that Apple intends to launch production of new flagship smartphones outside of China. The company will begin production of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max in India.