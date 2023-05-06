As a long-term investor, Warren Buffett always complains that the quarterly results do not represent the true evolution of Berkshire Hathaway, his investment group. When collecting the variations in the value of investments on the Stock Market, the figures go up and down with the prices. Buffett prefers to look at operational developments. In the first quarter of this year, both have improved. The net result is multiplied by almost seven to 35,504 million dollars (about 31,700 million euros at the current exchange rate), while the operating result improves by 13%, up to 8,065 million dollars. Good news for the thousands of shareholders who have made a pilgrimage to Omaha (Nebraska) this weekend for the group’s general shareholders’ meeting.

Thousands of investors gather this Saturday in a sports hall to listen to the advice of Buffet, 92, and his partner Charlie Munger, 99. For biological reasons, there are not many meetings left in which the duo will represent one of the most followed shows of capitalism. A year ago, the clearest message Buffett and Munger sent was that they didn’t like bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. A year later, several of the main firms in the sector have collapsed and the stock price bubble has deflated.

Before the meeting begins, Berkshire Hathaway presents its quarterly results. In the 35,500 million dollars of profits this year there are 8,065 million of operating profit and 27,439 million of profit with investments, including 23,700 million in unrealized latent capital gains. The firm insists on downplaying those numbers: “The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is often meaningless, yielding net earnings per share figures that can be very misleading to investors with little or no Knowledge of accounting standards points out in a statement.

In the first quarter of this year, it has been the rise in the Apple Stock Market, the group’s main investment, which has acted as the engine of profits, just as it caused losses in some quarters of last year. Apple is near its all-time highs, and Warren Buffett is accumulating huge capital gains on that investment.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Full First Quarter Quarterly Report shows that Warren Buffett’s group took advantage of the market recovery to sell in the first three months of the year. He made sales of securities for 13,283 million dollars and purchases for only 2,873 million. He preferred to invest in fixed-income securities and buy back his own shares for an amount of about 4.4 billion dollars.

The company has a stock portfolio valued at 328,161 million dollars of which 206,819 million are latent capital gains. Of its investments, 77% is concentrated in five values: Apple (151,000 million), Bank of America (29,500 million), American Express (25,000 million), Coca-Cola (24,800 million) and Chevron (21,600 million). The group also has another 130,000 million in cash.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter