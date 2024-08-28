Investor Warren Buffett. CincoDías.com

Renowned investor Warren Buffett has sold a block worth 982 million dollars (881 million euros) of shares in Bank of America, one of his most popular holdings. The financial conglomerate through which he invests, Berkshire Hathaway, has been reducing its stake in the second largest US bank for several weeks, which once accounted for 13% of its portfolio. The sales, which began in July, have generated 5.4 billion dollars in proceeds.

Berkshire disclosed the latest sales in a regulatory filing late Tuesday, detailing sales on Aug. 23, 26 and 27. Buffett has been tight-lipped about the reasons for the divestment. He joined Bank of America in 2011, a few years after the great financial crisis, when the stock was trading at $5. Today it is trading at around $40.

The stock had risen 31% this year before the sell-off, which began in mid-July. It has since fallen 10%. It is one of the largest divestitures by Berkshire Hathaway in many years. Berkshire remains the bank’s largest shareholder, with 903.8 million shares worth $35.9 billion, according to Tuesday’s closing price.

Another of Buffett’s big sales this year has been part of his Apple stock. Berkshire Hathaway sold around 390 million Apple shares in the second quarter. This adds to the 115 million shares it sold from January to March, when the price of the technology company’s shares rose 23%. Buffet still owns about 400 million shares worth $84.2 billion, according to data compiled by Reuters as of June 30.

All these divestments have caused Warren Buffet’s cash portfolio to reach almost 280 billion dollars. Dry powder for making acquisitions when the markets ease and the shares are not so expensive.

The investor, popularly known as the Oracle of Omaha – his hometown and where he still resides – is at 93 years old one of the richest people in the world. His fortune amounts to 145 billion dollars, according to Forbes, which places him as the sixth largest billionaire on the planet. All his wealth has been accumulated through investments in other companies, through his large financial vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway, which is listed on the Stock Exchange.

