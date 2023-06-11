Warren Buffett and his wife, Astrid Menks, at the White House. BENJAMIN MYERS (Reuters)

Do what I say, not what I do sounds like the kind of pithy phrase Warren Buffett might say to his adoring crowd. Although the nonagenarian billionaire cannot vindicate the aphorism, it is worth bearing in mind when trying to understand or emulate his investment philosophy. There is often a discrepancy between what he says and what he does.

The Berkshire Hathaway boss told shareholders in a 1988 letter: “Our favorite holding period is forever.” The idea of ​​Buffett as a long-term investor has endured through the ages. Lost to history is that the much-quoted phrase included a reference to “outstanding businesses with outstanding managers.” He also specifically cited big purchases that year, of Coca-Cola and Federal Home Loan Mortgage, or Freddie Mac, stocks he said Berkshire intended to own for a long time.

Buffett was true to his word. Freddie Mac, the US government-backed mortgage lender, would eventually become 10% of Berkshire’s stock portfolio. The conglomerate was his investor for a dozen years, until Buffett was spooked by overly optimistic earnings growth projections. And 35 years later, Berkshire still owns Coca-Cola. The $1.3 billion stake he finished accumulating in 1994 was worth $25 billion last month. In his most recent letter to investors, Buffett highlighted how the $75 million in cash dividends Berkshire collected that year from Coca-Cola had surpassed $700 million in 2022.

This kind of resistance has become part of the Buffett myth, along with his habit of rummaging through companies that are trading at less than their intrinsic value. It is true that Berkshire rarely sells a business that he has bought out in its entirety. Though he divested an insurer a few years ago and more recently exited the newspaper business, there are many more examples of him holding on to purchases like Benjamin Moore paints, the BNSF rail operator, Fruit of the Loom clothing, and See’s Candies ( sweets).

However, when it comes to publicly traded stocks, Freddie Mac and Coca-Cola are the anomalies. More typical is Buffett’s turn at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, TSMC. Berkshire disclosed a $4 billion stake in November, only to dump it months later after reassessing the geopolitical risks facing the $460 billion chipmaker’s headquarters. The decision may have shocked investors, who had sent TSMC shares up 4% after Buffett first said he had bought the stock.

The TSMC episode also provided insight into how Buffett watchers rationalize their moves to avoid disrupting their perceptions of doctrine. forever. “As Berkshire tends to be a long-term buy-and-hold investor, they just felt more comfortable with the capital they are investing in Japan than continuing to invest in Taiwan, especially since most of those purchases are financed with yen-denominated Japanese debt. ”, Morningstar analysts explained to clients.

In reality, Buffett is more like a typical, albeit ultra-rich, American shareholder. Understanding this phenomenon is important given that Berkshire’s stock portfolio totaled about $325 billion on May 15, with another roughly $125 billion in cash and US Treasury bills as of March 31, for a company with a market value of 725,000 million.

Buffett buys and sells multimillion-dollar amounts of stock, not necessarily on a whim, but with great regularity. In a 2010 study of how markets react to Berkshire’s operations, researchers found that of the 230 different stocks the company owned between 1980 and 2006, 60% of them held for less than a year, or significantly less. that forever. He only kept nine of them for at least a decade.

Over the decades, small investors have also reduced the holding time of their shares. The golden age was the 1950s, when median retention peaked at about eight years. It plummeted to less than six months in June 2020, according to calculations made a few years ago by Reuters based on data from the New York Stock Exchange.

The bulkier parts of Berkshire’s portfolio are remarkably different today than they were a decade ago. Coca-Cola and American Express have been mainstays, but another major and long-standing holding, Wells Fargo, has disappeared. A $13 billion stake in IBM has come and gone, as has $8 billion in JP Morgan and nearly $3 billion in biopharmaceutical company AbbVie. Video game developer Activision Blizzard, Occidental Petroleum and media group Paramount Global are among the new investments, as is Apple. Buffett didn’t go for it until 2015, some 35 years after his IPO. The position has grown rapidly to $150 billion and represented almost half of Berkshire’s holdings in mid-May.

There is no shame in periodically reassessing one’s investments. In fact, it’s a virtue, since stubborn fidelity can be expensive. In addition, companies are acquired or go bankrupt, forcing new capital allocation decisions, even for those like Berkshire who look to far horizons. Dipping in and out of stocks has worked for Buffett, though, like many lower-level investors, he has come to regret some of his more rash trades. Selling a stake in McDonald’s too quickly in 1998 was “a big mistake,” he admitted shortly after doing so.

But it is not for nothing that it is known as the Oracle of Omaha. From 1965 to 2022, Berkshire’s 20% compound annual earnings were double those of the S&P 500, including reinvested dividends.

Almost 30 years after expressing his preference for the foreverBuffett tried to clarify his thinking on holding periods in 2016 by adding a line to one of the business principles from Berkshire to emphasize that the word only applies to controlled companies. Even then, however, he nurtured the idea that intention with actions is forever. Every one of its marketable securities is available for sale, he said, “as unlikely as such a sale now seems.”

Based on Berkshire’s extensive track record, a sale is really not unlikely at all. When it comes to stock investing, it’s better to do what Buffett does than what he says.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. Opinions are yours. The translation, of Carlos Gomez Downit is the responsibility of Five days

