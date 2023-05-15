Warren Buffett chooses Greg Abel as his successor, he will lead the energy giant BHE

The businessman Warren Buffett, the largest value investor ever, has chosen his successor. From the pulpit of the Berkshire Hathaway annual conventionin fact, the US economist hinted, with the ironic frankness that distinguishes him, who will take the reins of his business legacy: “He does all the work and I get the applause. For now, that’s fine.”. The message announced by the American philanthropist, in the eyes of the 17,000 investors and fans gathered in the great sports arena of Nebraska as an official appointment.

Who is Greg Abel, the “new oracle of Omaha”

The new Buffett – if there is one – it would be Greg Abel, at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), of which he has been managing director since last year. The company in question is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate and deals with produce and distribute electricity also deriving from natural sources (including wind and solar). In 2020 the company was estimated for a worth more than $100 billion. Currently Abel is designated as the official successor of Berkshire Hathaway.

