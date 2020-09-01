Investor Warren Buffett, on a visit to Japan in November 2011 Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway, the firm led by famed mogul Warren Buffett, has bought stakes in five of Japan’s largest trading companies. Berkshire has acquired about 5% of Itochu, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo over the last year, according to a statement on Monday. The total value of these investments amounts to more than 6,000 million dollars (about 5,000 million euros), a movement that represents one of the largest incursions of the American in the third world economy, which is going through an intense recession.

These operations are surprising given that Buffett had maintained a cautious stance in the face of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As early as July, however, it had increased the volume of its raw materials portfolio by purchasing Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission and storage assets for $ 4 billion (€ 3.3 billion). The sector has experienced a period of irregularity, dragged down by the instability of the price of raw materials as technology companies have attracted more and more capital, a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic.

The Japanese companies that Buffett has taken the glove on are key players in the country’s energy and raw materials industry, trading below their book value and outperforming the TOPIX, the benchmark index for Tokyo’s stock market alongside the Nikkei. 225. All of them, moreover, are bastions of the national market with hundreds of years of history, transformed in recent decades into large conglomerates that comprise very diverse industries.

“I am delighted that Berkshire Hathaway is participating in the future of Japan and in that of the five companies we have chosen to invest,” said the businessman in the text. “These big five firms have many business alliances around the world and they are likely to forge more. I hope that in the future there are opportunities of mutual benefit ”. As he has declared, his plan involves maintaining long-term investments and could even raise them to 9.9% for each of the companies depending on the evolution of their prices.

Buffett, who celebrated his 90th birthday last Sunday, had visited the country after the tsunami and the subsequent Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, but had barely participated in the Japanese market to date. During its years of activity, the American has turned Berkshire into a giant valued at 432,000 million dollars (361,000 million euros), the eighth company in the world by market capitalization at the end of the second quarter of this year.

This operation comes at a delicate time for the Japanese economy. Its gross domestic product suffered its biggest drop in seven decades last quarter due to the impact of the pandemic, which has aggravated the country’s recession after three consecutive quarters in the red. Added to that is a power vacuum until the succession of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is resolved, who resigned last Friday due to the same health problems that already ended his first term in 2007.