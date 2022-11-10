The actor Warren Beatty, last February at an awards gala in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

A woman claims that the actor Warren Beatty He forced her to have sex almost 50 years ago when she was a teenager and has filed a civil lawsuit against him in Los Angeles for this alleged coercion. This legal action is the most recent example of the use, to obtain compensation for abuses that allegedly occurred decades ago, of a law in California that allows these types of processes that would otherwise be intractable due to time limitations.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch points out in the lawsuit that she met the actor from Bonnie and Clyde on a film set when she was between 14 and 15 years old. The document says that Beatty invited her to the hotel where she lived. Always according to this accusation, the actor, who was then around 35 years old, “used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood star to force the plaintiff, then a minor, to have sexual contacts several times , including oral sex, simulated sex and ultimately forced intercourse,” the document says.

Hirsch was “initially excited” by the situation, which she interpreted as a romantic relationship, adds the text that does not directly mention Warren Beatty, but refers to the actor who received an Oscar for playing Clyde in bonny and clyde. The plaintiff, who lives in Louisiana, seeks compensation for psychological, mental and emotional damages. The interpreter’s legal representatives have not yet responded to inquiries about this case.

Younger brother of actress Shirley MacLaine, Beatty, now 85, built a reputation as a heartthrob whose romantic relationships have at times overshadowed his career. He has been associated in the past with figures such as Jane Fonda, Brigitte Bardot, Diane Keaton and Britt Ekland. Since 1992 he has been married to fellow actress Annette Bening. In 1982 he won the Oscar as director of the film Reds.