The director of works and Public Services assured that the construction company that carried out the work carried out on Cuauhtémoc Street and that caused slabs to collapse due to a water leak, is not to blame for what happened and, therefore, they will not make the warranty valid. In short, the town will have to pay the cost of repaving that road that they had to tear up, just because no one thought that those old water pipes could collapse at any moment and cause the damage already seen. Miguel Wong Ortega says that this issue should be resolved in a maximum of 15 days, but seeing the slowness with which they have dealt with the matter, it is difficult for them to do so in that period. In addition, we will have to wait for the amount that the City Council will have to disburse to carry out a work again, only because there was a lack of foresight capacity with the issue of the obsolete water pipes that abound in the city center.

The Environmental Green Party He just wanted to fill the last minute requirement in Guasave and registered Noah Molina Ortiz as their candidate for mayor, since they did not want to be left without representation in the agricultural heart of Mexico for the June 2 elections. Noé Molina has always identified himself as a PAN member, he was even a municipal leader of the blue and white party and a councilor under the colors of that same political faction, so it will be interesting to know what he can achieve with that candidacy that they gave him at the quarter to 12. Although it is Obviously, expectations cannot be high, at least they will meet the requirement of participating in the contest.

The Municipal Government The better option was to break a wall of the Municipal Pantheon to give way to a huge garbage dump that was formed inside said building, and where not only the waste generated there was left, but even debris was placed there. The senior officer, Juan de Anda Mata, stressed that a gate will be made at that point so that this failure will no longer occur, although it is a fact that if they do not pay more attention to this issue, after a while people will form another waste deposit. in a different area of ​​that cemetery.

A total of 10 thousand lenses specials to see the Sun eclipse next Monday, the Municipal Government began distributing it for free yesterday in various parts of the city, since the idea is that people can appreciate this phenomenon without the risk of suffering damage to their eyesight. This day they will continue with the delivery of these items, also going to Las Glorias beach to deliver them, since on Sundays many families usually attend and so everyone is prepared to observe this phenomenon that has not occurred since 1991.