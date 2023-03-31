We look at the warranty on a young occasion.

In the past – and we really mean in the past – buying a used car was really exciting. Partly thanks to the Japanese invasion in the 1970s, cars without a Mercedes-Benz or Volvo logo also became very reliable.

But nowadays you can easily buy a car with 2 tons on the clock and drive 2 tons in 5 years. But of course it is nice to have something of a safety net in the form of a guarantee. Especially in the first period.

BOVAG Warranty

The best known is of course the BOVAG guarantee. Funny that we consumers have confidence in this, because the BOVAG is primarily a branch organization that serves the garage owner. Since June 1, 2022 you do not get a 6, but no less than 12 months warranty. The BOVAG guarantee has been coordinated with the Consumers’ Association and the ANWB.

It all starts with the BOVAG warranty, which can then be extended. This can be done with all kinds of guarantees. Many of the warranties listed below are an extension of the BOVAG Warranty. This means that, for example, the first six months is the obligatory BOVAG warranty and the second six months the additional warranty of the importer.

Manufacturer’s warranty

Look, and now we come to THE reason to opt for a young occasion. They often still have a factory warranty. It used to be 1 year. The EU later obliged car manufacturers to give a minimum of 2 years warranty. Nowadays it depends on the brand. From two years to seven years is possible. The Asian brands in particular often have a much longer warranty.

EXTRA warranty

In many cases you can extend the manufacturer’s warranty. This is a marketing tool to keep people longer with their car at the brand dealer. The dealer can be confident that the customer will continue to come for maintenance, while the customer has the peace of mind that unforeseen costs are covered.

Even more factory warranty

In principle, we are talking about a complete warranty, from bumper to bumper. You can expect some parts to last longer than 2 to 7 years. There are two very important guarantees that you should also look at.

Warranty against rust

Ford, Mazda and Volvo drivers from 10-15 years ago in particular can relate to this. They could rust quite badly. It is good to know which cars can be affected and especially how long it will remain covered by the factory.

Battery warranty

Another important part is the warranty on the battery. Especially now that more electric cars (and therefore also used cars) are being added. Pay close attention to a few things. First, the duration of the warranty. This is usually around eight years old. Another thing you should pay attention to is the minimum capacity that the battery should have. If the battery falls below that within the warranty period, you are entitled to a replacement.

Used car label

From Dacia to Bugatti: all brands have a used car label. This often only includes relatively young cars with a limited number of kilometres. Although, unlike in the past, that’s not too bad. In some cases, an 8-year-old car with one and a half tons can still fall into such a label. Pay attention: because this label belongs to the brand, not from the EU. This means that a car brand itself determines the conditions. This applies to the criteria for claiming its label, but also to the conditions for the consumer who buys such a car.

There are also often various hooks and eyes in terms of maintenance. It also has some advantages. For example, it is often a European guarantee. So you can also buy a car through the BMW dealer in Italy and bring it to the dealer in the Netherlands for warranty. Those garages are never keen on that, but it has to be officially. Incidentally, these guarantees are linked to the car, not the owner. So it can sometimes pay off to have a label’s remaining warranty on it. This is quite difficult to check from a distance.

EXTRA warranty on your used label

There are also occasion labels where you can extend the occasion warranty. There are of course the necessary costs involved. You often have to pay an extra amount for this guarantee. You have to decide for yourself whether it is wise. With a simple A-segment hatchback, it may not be immediately necessary. But if you have a complex car like a Porsche Cayenne, it can pay off very quickly if you want to keep it ‘on point’.

Another important condition is that the car must be serviced by the brand dealer during the warranty period. This is an important difference with the manufacturer’s warranty on new cars.

Garage used tag

Most warranty labels come from the car brand itself. But between a workshop on the corner and a dealer there are still a few variants. Think of the so-called garage chains. These are high-quality garages that work according to established guidelines and also carry the associated occasion label. Think of Bosch Car Service or the Vakgarage.

Used label from warranty suppliers

Think of AutoTrust and Dekra. Companies can register here. They can then use this label for a certain fee per month.

What about maintenance?

In very many cases you ONLY get the warranty if you have the car serviced at the specific brand dealer. At least, that’s what it says in the regulations. When it comes to the first two years of the manufacturer’s warranty, that does not apply. Then the car must be demonstrably maintained, which does not necessarily have to be at the relevant garage.

With all the EXTRA warranty, any extra warranty purchased, the manufacturer can formulate certain frameworks such as number of kilometers, maintenance, intervals, location of maintenance and any amounts for the extra warranty. Does that sound too much like insurance? That’s basically it.

Ergo conclusion:

So what is the best thing to do if you are looking for a used car with a guarantee? Well, especially not wanting to sit in the ringside for a dime. So if you buy a car ‘as is’ from a dealer, then in case of problems you can only invoke lack of conformity (the car does not meet what you could expect) and that is a difficult issue. Check carefully what is stated on the purchase agreement.

If you don’t want to or can’t buy a new car, a young used car is the most sensible choice. This often still has the manufacturer’s warranty and you can expand it in some cases. The big advantage of the factory warranty is that it does not matter where you buy the car. If you buy a three-year-old Kia Ceed from a dealer, you can enjoy the Kia factory warranty for a few more years.

With all other guarantees you are dependent on the party selling the car. In that respect, looking for a few years old Asian car has great advantages, regardless of where you buy it.

Some brands with a long factory warranty

Kia (7 years old)

Suzuki (6 years old)

Toyota + Lexus (10 years under conditions)

Hyundai (5 years)

Mitsubishi (5 years)

Seat (4 years, up to 100,000 km)

Tesla (4 years, up to 80,000 km)

You will of course find young used cars on Marktplaats at Marketplace Cars!

This article Guarantee on a young occasion: what about that? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Warranty #young #occasion