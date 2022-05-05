The series Mario Kart from Nintendo popularized the kart racing subgenre, inspiring countless imitations over the years. Often these karting games rely on established IP as the main hook for attracting people, as well as the next Warped Kart Racersa brand new kart racing game due out this month for Apple Arcade.

Warped Kart Racers is a bizarre racing game that features characters from various adult cartoons. The game will include 20 playable characters at launch, featuring the likes of Peter Griffin’s Family GuyStan Smith of American DadHank Hill of King of the Hill and others. Characters from the latest Solar Opposites animated series will also be featured on the roster.

Since Warped Kart Racers is a mobile racing game, some may be quick to ignore it, but it actually looks like a lot of fun. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

The game includes regular races and Mario Kart-style battles, a single-player campaign, 8-player multiplayer games, daily challenges, a suite of customization options, and more.

Source: Eurogamer