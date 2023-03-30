Thursday, March 30, 2023
Warp | Two horses drifted in the river for three hours, the rescue service helped with a helicopter

March 30, 2023
in World Europe
The horses had run away from the pasture and had to rely on water.

Two the horse was rescued from the river in Loimaa on Wednesday evening, the rescue service says.

The horses had run away from the pasture and fallen on the ice by the river, the fire marshal on duty Marko Ahola tells.

The alarm was made in Suutarlantie a little before 7:30 in the evening.

Water was about seven meters deep and the horses swam in the river for three hours before they were rescued.

Among other things, surface rescuers, i.e. rescuers who landed from a helicopter, came to the rescue, tying the horses to cloths, with which they were pulled from the shore to the land by the power of the machine.

