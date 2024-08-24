New research “boldly goes” where physicists have never gone before, speculating on what would happen to the Space around a failed warp drive.

The Possible Consequences of a Failed Warp Drive

Science fiction fans are more than familiar with the concept of a “warp drive,” a device that allows spaceships to travel at speeds greater than the speed of light, or “superluminal” speeds. These devices are usually described as being capable of manipulating the very fabric of space and time, or spacetime.

Even the most avid science fiction fans might be surprised to learn that there are some theoretical considerations of warp drives in real science, too. The most famous example is the “Alcubierre drive” by Mexican physicist Miguel Alcubierre.

Additionally, a team from Queen Mary University of London, Cardiff University, the University of Potsdam and the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Gravitational Physics has found that if spaceships out there were already using superluminal warp drives, we could detect them via tiny ripples in spacetime called “gravitational waves,” created if and when this warp drive fails.

“Although the warp drive is purely theoretical, it has a well-defined description in Einstein’s theory of general relativity, and so numerical simulations allow us to explore the impact they might have on spacetime in the form of gravitational waves,” team leader Katy Clough of Queen Mary University of London said in a statement.

Warp drive in both science fiction and real science is usually rooted in Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity, known as general relativity. Postulated in 1915, general relativity suggests that objects with mass cause the four-dimensional fabric of spacetime to warp. The effects of gravity we experience arise from this warping.

The greater the mass of an object, the more extreme the curvature of space it creates and, therefore, the stronger its gravitational effect. Light and other objects with mass are forced to travel around the complex warping of space.

General relativity also suggests that when objects accelerate, they cause spacetime to “ring” with gravitational waves. However, planetary-scale objects, such as an accelerating car, have too little mass to create significant gravitational waves. However, massive objects such as black holes and neutron stars that orbit each other in binary systems and eventually collide create gravitational waves that can be detected here on Earth.

Clough and colleagues speculate that warp drives could also emit gravitational waves, especially if they were to fail.

Furthermore, Einstein based general relativity on his 1905 theory of special relativity; the foundation of special relativity is that nothing with mass can move faster than the speed of light.

This means that science fiction writers must introduce circumstances that allow them to break this rule, or at least slightly modify it, in order to consider faster-than-light travel. In DC Comics, for example, there is a ubiquitous field outside of spacetime called the “speed force” that provides Wally West, the Flash, with the energy needed to outrun light (and Superman, if you ask me).

In Star Trek, exotic matter with negative mass allows the USS Enterprise to travel at faster-than-light speeds or “warp speed” by generating a warp bubble around the ship in which spacetime is warped, compressed in front of the ship and stretched behind it.

This means that the USS Enterprise bends and warps spacetime itself, thus not breaking the rules of Einstein’s special relativity, unlike Flash and his speed force.

This team investigated what would happen if a warp bubble like the one used in Star Trek collapsed or if the containment of this hypothetical concept failed. To do this, they began by creating numerical simulations of spacetime.

They found that such an event would generate a burst of gravitational waves with a frequency higher than the “chirp” of ripples in spacetime created when binary black holes or neutron stars collide and merge.

Just as some light is too high in frequency to be seen by our eyes, this burst of high-frequency gravitational waves would be beyond the detection capability of interferometers like the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). However, future gravitational-wave detectors may be able to detect them.

“In our study, the initial shape of spacetime is the Alcubierre curvature bubble,” said team member Sebastian Khan from Cardiff University. “Although we were able to show that an observable signal could, in principle, be found by future detectors, given the speculative nature of the work, this is not sufficient to guide future instrument development.”

The team also found that a failing warp drive would emit alternating waves of “negative energy matter,” then positive energy waves. If these waves were to interact with normal, non-exotic matter, it would give scientists another way to hunt for failed warp drives.

The team now plans to study how the gravitational wave signal would change if other warp drive models were considered, and the consequences of a collapse that occurred during superluminal travel.

Of course, this is all speculation, albeit a well-founded and mathematically sound one, as there is no concrete evidence that warp drives could exist. But that does not mean that these discoveries are without applications.

“For me, the most important aspect of the study is the novelty of accurately modeling the dynamics of negative-energy space-times and the possibility of extending the techniques to physical situations that can help us better understand the evolution and origin of our universe,” said Tim Dietrich, a team member from the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Gravitational Physics, in the statement.

The team’s research was published in theOpen Journal of Astrophysics.