What does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: we obviously need them badly, but for what and why? In this series, someone tells about his or her profession every week. Today: Waronne van den Brink-van Rumpt (29). She is an APK sample inspector at the RDW.

What exactly do you do?

,,As a random checker, I supervise companies with APK certification. We check randomly whether the APK is performed correctly. In this way we ensure safe traffic on the road together.”

What does your day look like then?

,, At half past eight I open my laptop at home and then I get the company through where I have to go. The inspector of the company I visit has performed an MOT on a car, which I then perform again. This way I check whether the APK has been done correctly.”

What if the judge’s judgment is incorrect in your opinion?

,,If I don’t agree with the judge’s decision, I’ll discuss it. It can mean that the judge and the company receive cusum points, the companies call this penalty points. If I have no comments and the MOT has been carried out correctly, the inspector and company will receive bonus points.”

Are companies looking forward to your arrival?

,,I sometimes come at the busiest time of the day or during the break. Most companies say: it’s part of the job and we know it. But there are also companies that are not very enthusiastic about my arrival.” See also A few dozen more people were able to leave the surrounded Mariupol





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

How did you get into this profession?

,,I worked for 15 years as a technical specialist for trucks in a workshop. I also performed APKs there myself. I have been working at RDW since January. The switch was exciting for me, it’s a thing to suddenly work ‘on the other side’. Everyone knows the RDW and sometimes has an opinion ready.”

And do you like it?

“Yes, I really like it. My work is varied: I see many different companies and meet many people. And I really love the technology of cars.”

What’s the most fun?

“I like to contribute to the safety around me. That cars drive safely and well on the road. And I really enjoy seeing many companies and having nice contacts.”

What did you really remember?

“That I heard cheers outside when they saw a woman come to do the sample. Of the 400 sample controllers in the Netherlands, only five are women. I am not used to anything else, because I have also worked for years in the workshop where mainly men work.” See also 'I earn more money selling rice in the street than in the laboratory'



Quote

Of the 400 sample controllers in the Netherlands, only five are women. I’m not used to anything else

What’s less fun?

,,It is sometimes a challenge if I have a different opinion about an MOT than the judge. Then you have to discuss the decision together.”

Which skills are important?

“In addition to technical knowledge, it is important to be able to remain calm in certain situations. Sometimes you have to think along and empathize with the judge. And every day is different, so you have to be flexible too.”

How is the work-life balance?

,,Very well. The bit of freedom you get is very nice to me. Of course you have to work your hours, but you are free to organize your time yourself. Now I can take my children to school first and I am more flexible when they are sick.”

Will you stay until you retire?

“I will definitely continue to do this work for the time being. I am now an APK 2 spot checker, which means that I check passenger cars. Soon I will go for MOT 1, so that I can also check heavier vehicles, such as trucks. There are many career opportunities within RDW. So I don’t expect to be gone any time soon.”

Do you want to lose something?

,,I always find it important that vehicle owners maintain a car all year round. You can think of the tire pressure, the tire profile and the lights.”

Working in the car world Besides APK sample checker and car mechanic, there are many other jobs in the automotive industry. You can also work as a motorhome mechanic, software engineer, safety expert or car salesman. At National Vacancy Bank you will find relevant vacancies in your region† Want to become a Waronne colleague? Here you will find all current vacancies at the RDW.

Watch all our work and career videos here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.