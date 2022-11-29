Dina Mahmoud (London)

In light of the successive field shifts in the Ukrainian crisis, American analysts have warned that the continuation of the conflict for a longer period constitutes a political and military burden on the United States, which necessitates the administration of President Joe Biden, to move towards pushing Kyiv to sit at the negotiating table, as soon as possible. .

The continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which has already entered its tenth month, makes the Biden administration largely preoccupied with this file, which may prevent it from paying due attention to other hot issues on the international scene, in addition to the fact that the situation remaining as it is will inevitably lead to an exacerbation of the crisis. Energy, caused mainly by the current clash in Ukraine.

In addition, American analysts confirmed that the White House will likely face, during the coming period, greater opposition from Congress, to any steps aimed at providing support to the Ukrainian government, after the recent midterm elections resulted in Republican control of the House of Representatives, which gives them the opportunity to obstruct any Bills, related to Kyiv assistance.

In statements published on the website of the US “Bloomberg” news agency, analysts indicated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid confronting a scenario in which the Ukrainian government appears as an obstacle to peace and ending a conflict that deprives Europe of energy supplies, especially on the verge of a season. winter.

The occurrence of such a scenario threatens the possibility of a crack in the Western alliance supporting Kiev, under the pressure of public opinion in European countries, even if that support has not yet been shaken, at least publicly.

The continuation of the confrontations for a longer time also puts pressure on the Western defense industries, which have worked to their fullest capacity since the outbreak of the crisis in late February, which led to an increase in their profits on the one hand, and the harnessing of most of their capabilities for one conflict, with regional and international dimensions, on the other hand.

Perhaps these estimates are what prompted the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, to seize the opportunity for internal consultations that the Biden administration is conducting continuously regarding the Ukrainian crisis, to express his support for diplomatic efforts aimed at turning the page on the current conflict, and to call for pressure on the Kyiv government to start negotiations without delay. .

This position reflects the fears of the military leaders in Washington that the continuation of the fighting may lead to an uncalculated escalation, which threatens to bring the world to the brink of a confrontation of a nuclear nature, or at least bring the situation to a dead end, which becomes more like a war of attrition for both sides.

This may require the Biden administration to assure the government in Kyiv that it will continue to obtain Western support, subject to taking serious steps, on the way to responding to any efforts aimed at ending the confrontation peacefully, and through an unconditional negotiation process.