Lynn Ramirez, owner of a California snake removal company, said he is “busier than ever” and that “complaints are coming from all over the state”, according to an interview with the British newspaper, The Guardian..

Ramirez added that he had to remove more than 60 snakes from the property of one of his clients.

As interactions between wild animals and humans increase, Ramirez advises parents to explore the places where their children play, for their own safety..

72 percent of the areas of western American states suffer from a “severe” drought, while 26 percent of the lands suffer from an “exceptional” drought, which is the worst drought in the region in 1200 years, according to the American newspaper “The Hill”..

These hot and dry climates not only lead to favorable conditions for more forest fires, but also cause wild animals to roam in urban and developed areas, searching for water, and escaping from extremely difficult conditions..

The number of bears is increasing, and they are even visiting areas where they have never been seen before, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Rebecca Barbosa, told ABC News..

Last month, to save her backyard dogs, a California teen encountered a bear after she and her cubs climbed over the yard wall..

Climate change is causing an increasing and continuous rise in temperatures, northwest of the United States, and many cities in the region, such as Seattle, Portland and Boise, are experiencing a clear increase in the number of very hot days.