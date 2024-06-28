Gaza (Union)

Warnings have been renewed that the only hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has stopped working due to the lack of fuel, while the health system in the Strip is operating at the minimum level due to the lack of medical supplies and medicines.

Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip warned yesterday that the hospital would stop working in the coming hours due to the lack of fuel needed to operate the generators, given the power outage in the Strip.

Hospital director Hossam Abu Safiya said: “In the coming hours, if fuel is not available, we will announce that the only hospital in the northern Gaza Strip will stop working, which means the death of patients, including children in the nursery department.”

He added: “The health system in the Gaza Strip and the northern Gaza Strip is operating at a minimum, due to the lack of medical supplies, consumables and medicines.”

The hospital director warned of a serious disaster represented by the deterioration of the health status of the population, especially children and the elderly, due to the famine.

He pointed out that “in the Gaza and North Governorates, there is almost no food, and only flour is available.”

He pointed out that “the past few days have witnessed the arrival of dozens of children to the hospital suffering from malnutrition.”

According to UNICEF, citing its partners working on the ground, one out of every three children in northern Gaza suffers from acute malnutrition or wasting.

Abu Safiya called on international institutions and the United Nations to work on bringing fuel, medical supplies and medicines to the hospital as soon as possible.