Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

International relief agencies operating in Yemen have warned that the rate of food inadequacy among families there has increased significantly at the end of the first third of this year, after having declined temporarily during the month of Ramadan. This is in light of the continued suffering of these organizations from a severe deficit in the funds available to them in order to continue providing their humanitarian services in this country.

According to data published by the United Nations World Food Programme, the rate increased from 46% in March to 51% in April, although it is still below the level recorded before Ramadan, which was around 54% in February. The fact that the rate of food inadequacy has remained below that level so far is attributed to what observers describe as the continued positive impact of the arrival of additional quantities of food supplies to Yemenis.

The same data revealed that 55% of families living in the southern regions of Yemen, and 49% of their counterparts living in the north, were still unable to meet their minimum food needs by the end of last April, amid continued rises in the prices of some basic materials in the markets.

The cost of the “food basket,” whose value is usually an important indicator of the cost of living in different countries around the world, rose in several areas of Yemen by 13% in April.

This is due, experts said, to the continued decline in the value of the local currency and the increasing costs of importing fuel, which consequently leads to higher food prices, especially sugar, vegetable oils and flour.

At the same time, data published on the United Nations Relief Web website indicated that the plan adopted by the World Food Program to provide basic needs for Yemenis still faces a huge funding gap, as only 7% of the funds needed for the activities included in it have been provided for the period between June and November of this year.

Experts warned that the number of people affected by the funding crisis facing the World Food Programme in Yemen could reach about 2.5 million people in the coming few months, unless additional funding is provided.