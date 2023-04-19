Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies announced that it is almost impossible to provide humanitarian services in and around the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and warned that the country’s health system is at risk of collapse.

“The truth is that at present it is almost impossible to provide any humanitarian services in and around Khartoum,” the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ delegation in Sudan, Farid Ayyour, told reporters.

Ayur warned that if the unrest in the Sudanese health system continues, “it will almost collapse.”

In turn, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to respect international legal obligations, including the right to obtain health care and access to medical facilities.

He expressed concern about the closure of many hospitals in Sudan, due to the attacks, the lack of life-saving supplies, the shortage of health workers, the lack of fuel for hospital generators, and the lack of electricity and water.

He said in a press conference that the death toll in Sudan due to hostilities has reached 270, in addition to 2,600 injured, as the restrictions imposed on the movement of the population impede ambulances and health workers and endanger people’s lives.

The Sudanese Red Crescent declared that providing humanitarian services across Khartoum was almost impossible. Eyewitnesses in Khartoum told Al-Ittihad that most of the hospitals in the capital were bombed, directly or indirectly, causing them to be completely out of service, and that there is no longer any dialysis center currently operating in Khartoum.

Social media users circulated a distress call made by the Sudanese poet Othman Bushra, who is stuck in the “Khartoum North” area because of his inability to undertake periodic dialysis.

The deterioration of the situation in hospitals was exacerbated by the inability of the medical staff to leave their homes due to the clashes, in addition to limiting the medical staff who are actually inside the hospitals without providing an alternative for them.

A Sudanese doctor (who refused to reveal her name for fear of being harmed) told Al-Ittihad that she was among 7 female doctors in a hospital in Khartoum caring for 500 injured people in the clashes.

An eyewitness told Al-Ittihad that Omdurman Teaching Hospital is the only governmental hospital in service within the capital, while the rest of the operating hospitals are all private hospitals.

Sudanese journalist Osama Abdel Rahman warned of a health catastrophe as a result of the accumulation of dozens of corpses in various parts of the capital, with residents unable to bury the dead, in addition to the interruption of drinking water in nearly half of Khartoum neighborhoods, as a result of the strikes on desalination and water purification plants.

Eyewitnesses said that the building of the Ministry of Higher Education in Khartoum was completely burned, in addition to significant damage to the building of the University of Khartoum, as a result of indiscriminate shelling.

Most of the neighborhoods of Khartoum and the main cities suffered from permanent power outages for the third day in a row, which caused huge losses in stocks of food commodities, which exacerbates the risks of a food crisis.

Large, and in light of the natural interruption of food supplies and the inability of bakeries to provide bread due to the depletion of stocks of flour or due to the lack of water and fuel.

In this context, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called yesterday for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

In a statement, Türk appealed to the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to return to the negotiating table, saying: “Sudan has already suffered a lot of pain and suffering.”

Türk stressed the need to abide by international law to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, and called for immediate, thorough and independent investigations into the killing of civilians, including three employees of the United Nations World Food Program, in addition to other reported violations, stressing the need Accountability of officials.

He called for the need for all parties to work to calm tensions and for the common interests of the Sudanese people to come first.