The Japan Meteorological Agency issued new warnings today that a powerful typhoon is approaching western and eastern Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could lead to the suspension of bullet train services in many areas as a precaution.

According to Japanese media, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of lightning, wind, hail and heavy rain during today and tomorrow, Sunday, before the tropical storm arrives.

Heavy rains have repeatedly hit Tokyo and surrounding areas recently, flooding roads and affecting train services.

It is noteworthy that the Japanese capital, Tokyo, and the surrounding areas were exposed to the powerful Typhoon Ampil last week, which led to the disruption of high-speed trains and the cancellation of hundreds of international and domestic flights.