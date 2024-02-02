Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Experts and political analysts have warned of an increase in illegal migration flows from Africa south of the Sahel and the Sahara to the European continent, fleeing security instability, the spread of terrorism, high rates of poverty, the lack of necessities of life, and the decisions of some African countries not to criminalize irregular migration from them, as dozens of boats continue. Loaded with migrants crossing to the northern Mediterranean.

The researcher on Sudanese affairs, Muhammad Turshin, considered that the state of instability, especially in the Sahel and West Africa, which suffers from political and security unrest, as well as high rates of unemployment and poverty, has a major role in the high rates of illegal immigration to Europe.

Turshin said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there are other reasons, including the spread of corruption, the decisions of some countries not to criminalize illegal immigration, and pressure from local authorities on European countries to achieve political gains.

The International Organization for Migration stated that the total number of migrants via the Mediterranean to Europe reached more than 82,000 this year, while more than 20,000 deaths have been recorded since 2014, and since 2015, about 300,000 people have been rescued while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea. The Mediterranean, according to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

The Ethiopian researcher on African affairs, Anwar Ibrahim, explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that unemployment has a major impact and leads to migration from African countries in search of a better life, especially since many African countries have turned into an arena for military conflict and political unrest, which affects development processes and the lack of… necessities of life and creates the opportunity for the spread of terrorism and armed groups.

For his part, the former Dean of the Institute for Strategic Research and Studies for the Nile Basin Countries, Dr. Adly Saadawi, revealed that the number of migrants within the African continent itself exceeds 22 million due to internal crises in their countries, in addition to migration related to pastoralism, and there are more than 30 million migrants from the continent in various countries. around the world.

Saadawi explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that external practices are a major reason for the instability of African countries and the migration of their populations in search of work and a better life, stressing the necessity of real development to confront these waves. For example, what is happening in the countries of Niger, Gabon, Mali, and others. Serious effects on the increase in waves of illegal immigration, which was evident in the increase in drowning cases in the Mediterranean Sea.

Despite international efforts, the African continent has not been able to build strong strategies to confront security threats, the continuation of internal conflicts, armed terrorist movements, banditry, smuggling, human trafficking and piracy.