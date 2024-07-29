Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Experts in African affairs and international terrorism have warned of the increasing terrorist activity and the escalating threat of attacks by extremist organizations in the West African country of Mali, especially in the Sahel region.

Last week, Mali witnessed the killing of 40 people in an attack on the village of Djiguibombo. According to a report by the Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism in Africa during the month of June, Mali came in first place in terms of the number of terrorist operations.

Former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister and Vice President of the Egyptian-African Council, Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, believes that the Malian forces alone cannot confront extremist groups in the same way as before the withdrawal of foreign forces. Therefore, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso established a confederation to cooperate in confronting terrorist activities and reforming the economic conditions in the three countries.

Ambassador Halima explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that Mali and the countries of the triangle in the African Sahel region are going through a transitional phase in terms of the potential to confront terrorist activities as a form of close cooperation, but this will be difficult in light of the economic and security conditions that may force them to also open the door to cooperation with ECOWAS.

Ambassador Halima stressed the importance of having trained local forces, in addition to regional and international cooperation from neighboring countries, the African Union and the United Nations, because it would be difficult for the three countries to confront terrorist activities alone.

For his part, researcher in extremist movements and international terrorism, Mounir Adeeb, considered that the military coups that Mali witnessed, along with the political instability and the withdrawal of French and European forces, had a significant impact on the increase in the activities of terrorist organizations, and thus these groups succeeded in carrying out qualitative operations.

Adeeb stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the regional support from the African Union for Mali is still weak, as evidenced by the fact that the capitals of the countries of the African Sahel region are still suffering from political instability, which has led to an increase in the activity of organizations during the past period.