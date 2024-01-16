Germany's Frankfurt Airport expects to cancel many flights due to snowfall and expected freezing rain, according to Fraport, the operator of the largest German airport, announced on Tuesday.

Fraport explained that it is possible that air traffic will not operate throughout the day tomorrow, Wednesday, and the day after tomorrow, Thursday, except in a very restricted manner.

The company asked passengers to check the status of their flights and not to go to the airport in case of cancellation.

It is noteworthy that the number of flights scheduled for tomorrow at Frankfurt Airport is approximately 1,030 flight movements.

It is customary for airlines to cancel their flight schedules the day before due to expected bad weather conditions. Fraport said that safety comes first in air transport, noting that in the event of heavy snow and freezing rain, it is not possible to keep the take-off and landing runways free of snow and ice despite the ongoing efforts of the snow removal service in the winter.

The company stated that before a runway is allowed to be used, it must be confirmed that there is a safe coefficient of friction through preliminary practical tests, and pointed out another difficulty facing air traffic in this case, which is the process of removing ice from aircraft, as the dynamic shape of the aircraft must not be affected by any Accumulation of snow or ice in any way.