The World Health Organization and a number of its partners warned on Friday against failing to address monkeypox, as happened during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A senior official said the organization will host an emergency meeting to discuss ways to achieve fair access to testing kits, treatments and vaccines for the virus that causes monkeypox as the viral infection spreads in parts of Africa and beyond.

The meeting will be attended by members of a coalition of health experts who have overseen the global response to COVID-19, and global health agencies such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

Ayoade Alakija, chair of the meeting and WHO special envoy, said they would discuss ways to achieve equal access to medical treatments, testing kits and vaccines as monkeypox spreads and ensure that the failures of the COVID-19 response are not repeated.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on Wednesday after the disease spread widely in several African countries.

Sweden announced yesterday, Thursday, the registration of the first case outside Africa linked to the disease.

“We failed on access last time, but we have learned those lessons… I will make sure that equity (equity in access) is the first thing we think about (now),” Alakija said.

Alakija added that combating the disease is not limited to vaccines, as public health measures such as awareness campaigns can also help communities protect themselves, similar to what happened in efforts to combat HIV/AIDS.