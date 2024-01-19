Dina Mahmoud (London)

On the last day of last year, the last batch of United Nations peacekeeping forces completed their withdrawal from Mali, leaving behind a country suffering from the threat of chaos, and 310 members of this force, who lost their lives as a result of the mission it undertook, in that African country, on Over the course of more than a decade.

In conjunction with this step, which came at the request of the ruling military authorities in Bamako, the last French soldier left neighboring Niger, after they had been sent there to fight terrorist organizations, which have been posing a threat to the authorities and the people in Mali for years.

Followers of African affairs considered that the departure of the UN forces, whose members are known as the Blue Helmets, from these two countries, heralding the entry of all the countries located in the Sahel region into a new phase of unrest, which may represent a threat to the lives and capabilities of many of the residents of those countries.

The diminished international role in this part of the world may open the way for terrorist and extremist groups, which will exacerbate the state of security chaos that has continued in its countries for many years.

In statements published on the Portal News website, experts said that the African Union is seeking to contain the crisis, as it has previously done in other countries on the African continent, but its efforts face major challenges in the Sahel countries, where rebel organizations, gangs, and human trafficking networks are active.

Specialists in the affairs of the “African Coast” pointed out that this region suffers from a “dangerous mixture” of factors causing the crises, the most important of which is poverty, in addition to the disproportionate number of the population with the limited resources and small areas of land suitable for agriculture and grazing, in addition to the presence of a high rate of For newborns, it shows no signs of declining significantly soon.