Dina Mahmoud (Khartoum, London)

As the crisis in Sudan enters its sixth month, regional and international warnings are mounting about the heavy price that civilians there are paying as a result of the continued fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which has forced millions of people to leave their homes and become displaced or refugees.

UN sources confirm that Sudan has become the scene of the most rapidly worsening displacement crisis in the entire world, amid data indicating that the fighting has led to about 5.4 million people on the path to asylum or displacement.

This means that the current confrontations are leading to more than 30,000 people fleeing their homes on average every day, some of them without any belongings at all.

The disclosure of these numbers coincides with the continuing funding crisis that the United Nations is suffering from, with regard to providing the necessary budget to continue its relief activities in Sudan.

So far, the United Nations has been unable to collect two-thirds of the amount needed to provide vital assistance to more than 18 million people, amounting to approximately $2.6 billion.

Recent data indicate that approximately 20.3 million Sudanese residents are facing a high level of acute food insecurity, making this country among the countries in the world that suffer most from this problem. Half of the population there is in need of protection and humanitarian aid, in light of the confrontations, most of which are concentrated in the capital, Khartoum, and the Darfur region.

Amid warnings that the continuation of the fighting without any indications that it is close to ending, is also putting the Sudanese on the brink of the abyss, UN officials working in the humanitarian field indicated that living conditions in Sudan continue to deteriorate steadily, especially with 70% of the hospitals there no longer working. In light of fears of a larger outbreak of water-borne diseases, such as cholera.

In statements published on the Voice of America website, UN officials said that the escalation of battles increases the difficulty of taking the necessary measures to confront the outbreak of such diseases, and ultimately makes containing them almost impossible.

These officials also expressed their fears that the confrontations would extend to Gezira State, which is called the “food basket of Sudan,” which would have serious consequences on the already deteriorating food security situation, stressing that failure to reach a quick ceasefire warns that The current fighting is turning into a long-term war.