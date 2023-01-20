In this context, many economic reports warn of an “coming wave of sovereign debt default” by developing countries that are facing widespread pressures in light of the impact on their economies of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and then the war in Ukraine and the economic difficulties it imposed.

And at a time when the World Bank called for reforming the system of dealing with unsustainable debts, the bank’s statistics, included in the international debt report issued at the end of last year 2022, indicate that:

$9.2 trillion total external debt of developing economies (low and middle income) until the end of 2021.

The total external debt of IDA countries has nearly tripled to $1 trillion.

60 percent of the poorest countries are at risk of reaching “indebted distress” or have already reached it.

A recent report issued by the Atlantic Council in the United States of America, a think tank that runs ten regional centers and functional programs related to international security and global economic prosperity, stated that the year 2023 may witness a wave of economic difficulties for developing countries, including defaults.

According to the report issued by the Board, in light of the global economy’s trend towards recession, developing countries are under great pressure, “and lenders appear less tolerant of taking risks in their dealings with these countries.”

Repercussions of the war in Ukraine

“The world is heading towards a global recession, and that will mean less demand and lower price for non-energy exports from developing countries, while at the same time the cost of energy and food is rising, in part because of the global fallout,” said Dan Negria, economic analyst and director of the Center for Freedom and Prosperity at the Atlantic Council. to the war in Ukraine.

So “developing countries are about to come under tremendous pressure, making less money than they spend, paying more money for what they buy, and at the same time interest rates are rising everywhere, and lenders are getting tougher on risk in their dealings with developing countries.”

He adds: All this will make it difficult for developing countries to service and refinance their debt, which will increase the possibility of default at the sovereign and corporate levels.

This, in turn, could have broader side effects such as insecurity in politically fragile countries. “The poorest countries will do the worst with these trends next year,” he believes, director of the Atlantic Council’s Center for Freedom and Prosperity.

A research report issued by the “Interregional Center for Strategic Analyzes” identified a number of factors that enhance expectations related to an increase in the volume of debt and failure to repay it during the current year 2023, most notably:

Expectations that negative supply shocks will continue in 2023

Expectations of a global recession in 2023 as a result of raising interest rates

The possibility of raising interest rates and tightening the policies of central banks

The expected sharp slowdown in global economic growth in 2023

The high costs of borrowing and the complexity of its conditions for developing countries

The report highlighted three main potential consequences of this, namely: (exacerbating financial turmoil, as well as the outbreak of political turmoil, and increasing migration flows).

He stressed that in light of the negative expectations about global economic trends, including the increase in the complexity of the global debt crisis, especially for developing and poor countries, fears of entering a new wave of debt defaults increase.

severe economic difficulties

For his part, Jassem Ajaka, a professor of economics at the Lebanese University, indicates in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that developing countries are facing severe economic difficulties since the Corona pandemic and the great damage they suffered and directly affected their economies, and then after that the crisis of rising. The prices that came as part of the repercussions of the war in Ukraine, which in turn lead to an increase in the budget deficits of many of these countries.

And he continues, “Therefore, the natural conclusion of this scene is that these countries will not have the ability to commit to paying their external debts (…) and the International Monetary Fund has stimulated the launch of programs to help these countries to structure debts and pay debt service.”

At the same time, he points out that the year 2023 may record more countries that fail to fulfill their commitment to fulfilling their foreign commitments. In this context, it is expected that certain countries will follow the example of Egypt in resorting to the programs of the International Monetary Fund.

The Lebanese economist points out that “the major concerns come in particular in terms of bilateral debts, and this case is a large part of it in Africa, as China has direct debts on these countries in the billions of dollars, and therefore” we believe that there will be a big problem for these countries more than others. “.

According to statistics revealed by the President of the World Bank, David Malpas, last December, the cost of annual public debt service for the poorest countries in the world rose 35 percent in 2022 to reach $62 billion, in favor of bilateral creditors from countries and sovereign funds. China is one of the largest creditors (two-thirds of the debt burden is owed to it).

$110 billion in African debt to China alone until the end of 2020, compared to $105 billion in 2019, according to a report issued by the Center for Green Finance and Development at Fudan University in Shanghai, issued in the first quarter of last year.

About $1 trillion in total debt owed by the public and private sectors in Africa in 2021 (according to the International Monetary Fund)

15 percent of South Africa’s share of the continent’s total external debt, followed by Egypt with 13 percent, then Nigeria, Angola, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia, Kenya and Zambia

At the end of his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Ajaka explains that all countries affected by food and fuel prices as a result of high prices will be subject to this threat related to debt default.

$2.5 trillion that developing countries need over the next five years to “cover debt service costs” in light of rising interest rates (according to estimates by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a research institute in Paris).

The total debt stock of these countries is expected to increase to about $4.3 trillion in 2026, according to estimates by the same institution.

Chance not crisis!

Contrary to the aforementioned expectations and the estimates of many analysts, the economic researcher at the Egyptian Center for Thought and Strategic Studies, Dr. Mohamed Shady, finds that the economic conditions the world is suffering from may constitute opportunities in another context for developing countries that make them more attractive to investment flows. Then, based on those opportunities, it can continue to be committed to fulfilling its external payment obligations.

One of those opportunities is that with high interest rates, some of these countries can attract various investments, as well as hot money, which supports them in achieving economic growth despite the downturn that threatens many economies at a time when the world is heading towards recession or economic slowdown.

The economic researcher cites the situation in Egypt, which has succeeded in maintaining economic growth despite various challenges, starting from the Corona pandemic and ending with the war in Ukraine and its repercussions.

Shadi adds, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “Growth engines in developing countries are more linked to internal factors, in light of a different demographic, with the young population that many of those countries enjoy, and what drives the consumption process, and this in turn is reflected in various sectors, which encourages local and foreign banks and investors, making these economies more attractive to flows, especially with high interest rates and in light of the erosion of investments in developed countries.