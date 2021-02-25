The United Nations and its partners warned today, Thursday, of a shortage of oxygen supplies in hospitals in many poor countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The international organization warned the need for an amount of 1.6 billion US dollars to confront the global emergency caused by the lack of oxygen supplies.

Queues have formed in many countries of people waiting to fill up oxygen bottles to take them to their hospitalized relatives.

People waiting for oxygen bottles to be filled

The epidemic has imposed tremendous pressure on health systems all over the world, especially in poor countries, where many hospitals faced a shortage of oxygen supplies.

This has resulted in preventable deaths, and has forced families of hospitalized patients to pay extra money to ensure oxygen reaches their loved ones.

The “Act-Accelerator” program, led by the World Health Organization, said today that it is launching an “Oxygen Emergency Taskforce” task force to address the growing crisis.

Relatives of patients waiting for oxygen bottles to be filled to take them to the hospital

A wide range of organizations participate in this group, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the Global Fund, the World Bank, and Save the Children.

Before the pandemic, the global supply of oxygen was restricted to treating diseases like pneumonia, which kills about 2.5 million people annually.

But Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the Coronavirus, has exacerbated the problem.

A young man brings an oxygen bottle to queue to be filled

An estimated half a million patients with coronavirus in low- and middle-income countries alone need 1.1 million bottles of oxygen every day, according to a statement published Thursday.

Meanwhile, 25 countries, mostly in Africa, reported high demands for oxygen bottles.

The task force determined that US $ 90 million would be needed immediately to address major challenges in obtaining and providing oxygen in 20 countries, including Malawi, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

However, the total needs are estimated at about $ 1.6 billion for this year alone to stabilize the global oxygen supply and ensure access to it.