Beijing (agencies)

Rainstorms and strong winds are expected to hit southern China during the next three days, as Hurricane Quinu approaches the coast of Guangdong province after passing through Taiwan, which is transporting aid to a remote, severely damaged island, killing one person and injuring hundreds.

The Chinese National Meteorological Center said that Typhoon Quino will bring heavy rain along the coast of Guangdong and neighboring Fujian province during the next three days.

The center stated that rain levels in Guangdong could exceed more than 300 mm. It issued a yellow warning for strong winds, the third highest level in a four-color warning system.

The hurricane killed one person and injured nearly 400 in Taiwan, and caused severe damage to the remote Orchid Island, which is inhabited by about five thousand people, near the eastern coast of Taiwan, although no one was injured on the island.

More than 70 boats capsized or sank in a port on the island, two schools were severely damaged and electricity was cut off due to the hurricane. The government and air force sent helicopters with engineers on board to restore power and communications yesterday, although the first boats carrying supplies were not scheduled to arrive in Orchid until this morning. Civilian flights remain suspended.

China’s Guangdong province has suspended dozens of ferry flights since late yesterday, and the meteorological center advised tourists to stay away from beach resorts.

The hurricane is expected to weaken into a strong tropical storm and will become weaker as it heads west along the southern coast of China.