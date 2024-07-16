Although people are usually more attentive to weather warnings related to phenomena such as hurricanes or tornadoes, the reality is that Heat waves are a major risk that not everyone takes into account and can mean anything from exhaustion and dehydration to death. In that sense, New York City announced a series of measures to keep the population safe.

The Big Apple is facing the third heat wave of the season. In light of the situation, Mayor Eric Adams announced the opening of more than 500 cooling centers.

Likewise, the Metropolitan Transport Authority guaranteed the operation of air conditioning in buses and the city’s subway. In fact, they assured that 99 percent of the wagons have this system and that they will be continuously inspected to ensure that it works optimally.

Besides, It was also announced that additional staff will be available on the beaches. However, these will have their usual schedule from 10 AM to 6 PM, after which it will no longer be possible to swim.

Also The city’s largest pools will be open for extended hours in the coming daysOlympic and intermediate seats will be available from 11 AM to 8 PM and others between 11 AM and 7 PM

The relevance of the measures, explained New York Emergency Management Commissioner Achary Iscol, is that Extreme heat is so serious that it kills more people than any other weather event. In fact, it is estimated that more than 300 New Yorkers die from heat-related causes each year.

Despite the above, Adams asked the population to minimize energy consumption with the intention of avoiding the risk of blackouts.

New York is facing a heat wave. Photo:AFP

Recommendations for the heat wave in New York

New York authorities reminded that older people, children and those with health conditions, such as heart disease or asthma, have a increased risk of heat complicationsHowever, everyone must remain alert.

Pay special attention if you notice that your body temperature is increasing rapidly. and presents other symptoms such as confusion, hallucinations, disorientation, loss of consciousness, nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, weakness and dizziness, in which case you should immediately call 911.

If you have any warning symptoms, go to a cool place, Remove extra clothing and drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty, and avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.

Remember you can sign up for Notify NYC to receive alerts when there is a heat emergency, which are available in 14 different languages.