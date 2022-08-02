Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when the killing of the terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of “Al-Qaeda”, sparked a lot of speculation about the identity of his successor at the head of this terrorist organization, Western security and intelligence experts warned that whoever was that person would likely resort to more violent and cruel methods, by In order to attract the new generation of extremists in the world. In light of this, al-Zawahiri’s successor is expected to be “more brutal” than his predecessor, who was assassinated last Sunday, following a US drone strike on a building where he was hiding in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Since the middle of the last decade, the terrorist organization ISIS has become the most prominent competitor to Al-Qaeda in terms of recruiting extremists and pushing them to join its banner and carry out bloody attacks on its behalf. aggressive and violent” to persuade potential terrorists to join his organization.

In statements published on the website of the “Fox” TV news network, Brett Velkovich, a former member of the US Special Forces and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), confirmed that the younger and more radical generation of extremists considers “Al-Qaeda” a traditional and less violent organization, and it belongs to the A bygone time, compared to other, more brutal and bloody organizations such as ISIS.

Vlikovic, an expert in counter-terrorism operations using drones, pointed out that this fact will push those who will lead “Al-Qaeda” in the next stage, to further bloodshed, in order to face this competition and make gains in the propaganda war that has been going on for years, between These are the two terrorist organizations, in which ISIS has been most effective over the past few years. But the former US intelligence element stressed at the same time that the success of the United States in eliminating al-Zawahiri, after more than two decades of chasing him, would have wide-ranging resonances among al-Qaeda, as this assures the organization’s terrorists that they will not be able to escape from Punishment for the crimes and brutal attacks they commit, no matter how long they hide and hide from sight. The statements of the American expert coincided with indicators monitored by experts in the affairs of terrorist groups, according to the possibility that the terrorist Mohamed Salah El-Din Zeidan, head of the so-called military committee of “Al-Qaeda” and a member of the Shura Council of this organization, could become its next leader, given that he was the most prominent candidate. To succeed al-Zawahiri even before the latter’s death. According to a report published by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, little is known about this 60-year-old terrorist leader, nicknamed “Saif al-Adl”, except that he was among the founders of “Al-Qaeda” and participated in the planning of the September 11 attacks.