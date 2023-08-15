Dina Mahmoud (London)

Before the United Kingdom hosts later this year the first global summit on artificial intelligence technologies, technology experts who advise the British government in this regard have warned that the misuse of these technologies may endanger the electoral process in this country and other Western countries. . With the accelerating pace of preparations for holding this summit, which British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his country’s intention to organize during his recent visit to the United States, experts stressed that this threat was a priority for the international community, and it should be a source of concern for it at the present time, compared to what is said about the “risk Existential”, may stare at humanity in the future, due to the widespread use of these technologies, and their departure from the control of those in charge of them.

In this context, Wendy Hall, a university professor in the field of computer science at the British University of Southampton, confirmed that the use of these advanced technologies may have a negative impact on the democratic climate in her country and the United States in particular, in light of the willingness of voters in both countries to turn from New, to the polls next year.

It is expected that the United Kingdom will witness the summer of 2024 parliamentary elections, in which it is expected that the competition will intensify between the ruling Conservative and Labor parties, which have led the opposition for more than a decade, months before American voters go to the polls in early November of the same year, to cast votes. With their votes in a presidential race, the two sides of which have not yet been decided decisively.

In an interview with the British “Sky News” network, Hall said that the next year is expected to witness an increase in the volume of misleading information, false pictures and video clips being circulated, after artificial intelligence technologies facilitated the counterfeiting operations that take place in this context. And increasing difficulties, which surround distinguishing between correct and fabricated syllables.

The publication of more of this misinformation, including even the circulation of fabricated interviews, would have a significant impact on the voters’ voting orientations, ahead of the two polls scheduled in the United States and Britain.

For Wendy Hall, a member of Britain’s independent AI Council, a panel of experts that advises the Sunak government on AI technologies, such use of AI is a threat to democracy. Hall indicated that realizing the existence of this danger outweighs the feeling of anxiety about an existential threat that humans may face within 100 years due to artificial intelligence technologies and the possibility of them getting out of control, stressing at the same time that this does not mean that she denies the possibility of such an occurrence. Fundamentally dangerous.