Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

Experts and political analysts in Yemen have warned against the Houthi group’s continued seizure of Hodeidah port revenues, imposing taxes on Yemenis and following a “poverty policy,” which exacerbates the economic and humanitarian situation of the people who are suffering severely due to the continuation of the war.

Regarding these practices, the Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, said: “The Houthi group continues to mislead Yemeni public opinion and the international community, by manipulating the truth of the numbers and the huge amounts of money that it is plundering from the revenues of oil derivatives coming through the port of Hodeidah, which are sufficient to finance the salaries of state employees and retirees in the regions.” Forced under its control.

The head of the Nashwan Al-Himyari Center for Studies and Media, Adel Al-Ahmadi, considered that the Houthi group exploits any agreement to infiltrate and expand looting and smuggling operations while continuing its war on Yemen and its economy by all means. These practices reflect the group’s indifference to peace efforts.

Al-Ahmadi said in statements to Al-Ittihad: It is clear that the facilities granted to the Houthis are nothing but mistakes unless they are matched by real field guarantees, such as the liberation of Hodeidah, stressing that the group wants to prolong the battle and thus prolong human suffering.

The Yemeni political analyst stressed that the only way to stop what is happening in the port of Hodeidah is to reconsider the facilities granted to the group, which coincided with a Houthi war on the ports and the economy in the liberated areas, without taking firm decisions to ensure that it stops and does not continue.

Reports indicated that the number of ships loaded with oil derivatives that were authorized to enter the port of Hodeidah since the announcement of the UN truce on April 2, 2022 until August 14, 2023, amounted to 157 ships, with tonnage of more than 4 billion litres, 50% of which were provided to the Houthis for free, and were sold in the country. Local markets.

The Houthi group imposes $120 in tax and customs duties on a ton of oil derivatives imported through the port of Hodeidah.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, Nabil Abdel Hafeez, considered that imposing taxes in areas controlled by the Houthi group, cutting off roads on civilians, looting, and other methods aim to create a parallel economy of their own.

Abdul Hafeez explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Houthi group sees the port of Hodeidah as a strong outlet that supports them financially and supports their economy, adding that this approach is not strange to the group, and that the Yemeni people know their style of work and the way they deal with matters.

Abdul Hafeez called on the international community and United Nations organizations to take a firm international stance to stop these operations, do justice to the Yemeni people, and alleviate their suffering in these areas, even though the international community realized that the Houthis took from the Stockholm Agreement the opportunity to remain in control of the port of Hodeidah, and the opportunity to operate Sana’a Airport, and therefore all the agreements that It was in his interest, and he continued to manipulate it by not fulfilling any obligations with it.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Rights concluded that the ball is now in the court of the international community, which must deal with the Houthi group firmly and severely, stop these actions, and force it to deliver the revenues of the port of Hodeidah to the legitimate government so that salaries can be delivered and other economic steps that must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the Yemenis.