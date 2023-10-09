The Egyptian news channel quoted the sources as saying, “Egypt has not hesitated since the deterioration of the situation in the occupied territories and has intensified its contacts with all active parties of the international community to stop the escalation and stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people.”

The sources confirmed that Cairo’s vision was far-reaching when it warned everyone of the seriousness of the situation and its repercussions on the principles of the Palestinian issue.

The sources stressed the seriousness of the calls for displacement, and that they are enough to empty the Gaza Strip of its population and liquidate the Palestinian cause itself, in addition to the fact that Egyptian sovereignty is not permissible.

The sources held the Israeli authorities responsible for the need to find humanitarian corridors to help the people of Gaza, stressing the need to respond to the voice of reason and stop military operations immediately.