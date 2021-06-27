“There is a high risk of introducing fake COVID-19 vaccines into Haiti due to the potential proliferation of uncontrolled points of sale,” the federation said.

He recalled that “Haiti does not have a quality control laboratory that can verify whether any vaccine is counterfeit or not.”

Importers of pharmaceutical products and doctors wishing to obtain vaccines must inform the Haitian Ministry of Health of their quantities and other details, but without any restrictions on the part of the government regarding the type of these vaccines.

Haiti is one of the few countries that has not yet started a vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Health indicated that it must receive 130,000 doses of AstraZeneca “between early and mid-July” through the Kovacs program run by the World Health Organization.