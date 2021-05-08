S.Top representatives of the CDU and CSU warned on Saturday of the Greens and a possible left-wing alliance after the federal election in September. At the same time, leading Union politicians appealed to the unity of their own ranks after the dispute over the candidacy for chancellor. They wanted fresh faces by Armin Laschet’s side and a clear profile.

The CDU chairman Laschet, who had prevailed as a candidate for chancellor against the CSU chairman Markus Söder, called for a decisive election campaign against the Greens. As sympathetic as their leaders with Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock seem, everyone should see that they would also agree to a government alliance with the left, he said at a CDU state party conference in Mainz. “That is why it is important in this federal election that we are so strong that a red-red-green alliance does not rule in Germany.”

“Whoever votes for Annalena Baerbock gets the Left Party”

The Rhineland-Palatinate CDU leader and deputy federal chairwoman Julia Klöckner said: “One thing is clear: Whoever votes for Annalena Baerbock gets the Left Party.” CSU General Secretary Markus Blume said the same word on Twitter.

He referred to statements by Greens co-chief Robert Habeck. He had said in newspapers of the “Funke” media group (Saturday) on questions of a possible government alliance between the Greens and the SPD and the Left: “We will conduct an independent election campaign for our goals and not engage in exclusivity.” The voters knew that mutual exclusion of parties could ultimately lead to ungovernability.

Union parliamentary group Vice Thorsten Frei told the German Press Agency: “It is hair-raising that Robert Habeck is still holding out the prospect of a coalition with the left in the federal government – that is, with a party that aims to wind up NATO that also offers general asylum strives for economic reasons and which has already called for the abolition of the protection of the constitution. “

The head of the CSU MPs in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, told the “Spiegel”: “The Greens have always attached great importance to the fact that they are a left-wing party. Today they would like to hide that, but are preparing a left-wing coalition with their program. It is time to expose that. “

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



According to surveys, a green-red-red alliance could become possible after the general election. According to the current status, however, a black-green coalition would achieve a mathematically more comfortable majority. However, the Greens are now just ahead of the Union, which should also be an explanation for the sharp attacks on the Union side. According to the ZDF “Politbarometer”, the Greens stand at 26 percent, the CDU / CSU at 25 percent.

CSU against government participation under the leadership of the Greens

CSU General Secretary Blume ruled out government participation by the Union under Green leadership. “We are betting on victory and not playing on the pitch. I would rule out a junior role for the Union in a future federal government, ”he told the“ Münchner Merkur ”(Saturday). The CSU honorary chairman and Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer told the German Press Agency: “That cannot be our goal.” The Union parties should “fight for first place so that we end up in first place.”

Dobrindt replied in the “Spiegel” to the question of whether he doubts that Baerbock could rule the country as Chancellor: “I have doubts whether she has sufficiently familiarized herself with this task. She seems to be able to do it herself. “

<br />



Addressing their own people, leading Union representatives called for unity and demarcation from the Greens, the SPD and the left after the power struggle for the candidate for chancellor between Laschet and Söder. The deputy CDU chairman and federal health minister Jens Spahn told the “Rheinische Post” that CDU and CSU bosses had to work together, otherwise the union could not be successful. “We should also go into a much harder argument with green and red.” Seehofer recommended the CDU and CSU “to position themselves as a center-right party” and said: “We are not a clientele party. And we also embrace the democratic conservative spectrum ”.

Spahn calls for “new faces” in the CDU and CSU

What the CDU and CSU need now is a “crisp content-related program for the future” and “some faces that represent the future – women and men,” added the Federal Minister of the Interior. Laschet announced that he wanted to fill half of the cabinet with women, “so the population will also be interested in who that is,” said Seehofer. Spahn spoke of “new faces”. It is time for the next generation, Helmut Kohl’s generation is retiring.

The deputy group leader of the Union, Carsten Linnemann, told the news portal t-online: “In addition to the content profile, we need a team with new, fresh heads. Who are passionate about their topics and can convey them credibly. ”