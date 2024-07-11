The world of the Internet has grown considerably and therefore crime seeks to expand in all possible ways, which is why there are so-called hackers, who steal people’s information through different deceptive methods such as fake links and pages. Above all, in recent years they have taken the liberty of invading supposedly free Wi-Fi to attack victims who use their cell phones or laptops to connect.

The signature Kaspersky has issued an important warning for internet users, especially during holiday periods when it is common to connect to networks in bus terminals, airports, museums, cafes and hotels. Attackers often create networks with names very similar to legitimate networks to trick users into connecting. Once they do, personal information such as social network logins, bank details and emails are vulnerable to being intercepted and misused.

Kaspersky highlighted a case in Australia where networks were created Wifi freeware that mimicked legitimate endpoints in order to capture personal data from unsuspecting users. Victims were redirected to a fake web page that asked them to register their email or social media credentials, information that could then be used to access more personal data, such as online communications, images, videos or banking information stored on their devices.

These are the recommendations that were given:

– Avoid connecting to public networks unless absolutely necessary.

– Pay attention to the login page of a public network.

– Do not carry out sensitive transactions through these networks.

In addition, they also recommend using the VPN and thus distinguish false networks from true ones.

Via: FB

Author’s note: Now more than ever, you have to be aware of free social networks, especially when you are in a Starbucks or similar.