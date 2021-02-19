As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

What happened?

• The number of new infections could rise again: The share of the British variant is increasing sharply. Model calculations show: there could soon be a corona situation like before Christmas.

• Flensburg, Hanover, Düsseldorf – this is the situation in the mutant hotspots: In Germany, the B117 is on the advance. The hotspots show which problems the variants entail: More young people become seriously ill.

• Lauterbach cancels service and vaccination in the vaccination center: The SPD health expert Lauterbach is exposed to hatred and threats. The “influence of radical minorities” is now preventing his public vaccination,which he had announced yesterday in the Tagesspiegel.

• Young protester in Myanmar dies after being shot in the head: Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing is the first to die in the protests in Myanmar. The demonstrators are now setting on new tactics against the military junta.

• Cash transporter attacked on Berlin’s Ku’damm: A money transporter was robbed on Kurfürstendamm on Friday morning, and there are also two security guards were slightly injured.

What was discussed?

• Where is the turning point that was quickly mentioned after Hanau? After the racist attack, Corona came and took the attention with it. This does not do justice to the deed and the bereaved, criticizes Ariane Bemmer. The freelance journalist Aida Baghernejad also puts the events of a year ago into an emotional text for us. She asks: “Never again”? And answers: No way – it never stops in Germany.

• Help for the politically persecuted: Germany should join England’s offer to take in migrants from Hong Kong. An interjection from Barbara John.

• Navalny versus Putin: There is something irrational about the way the Russian state apparatus is persecuting Alexei Navalny and his people. That lets you see deeply. A guest contribution by Nina L. Khrushcheva.

What can subscribers read?

• The great-grandfather died in Auschwitz, she in Hanau: Three of the victims in Hanau belonged to the Roma minority – the attack brutally showed them that that the hatred against them has not stopped.

• Do you know what your smartphone is doing with your data? Corporations like Google collect some sensitive information about smartphone users. But what happens to it? We clarify.

• Save the living room: We have never been inside so much. The interior design duo Jäll & Tofta provide tips for living in a small space.Today we’re hiding ugly tangled cables.

• Is criticism of Israel the same as anti-Semitism? We haven’t learned the historical lesson, says anti-Semitism researcher Wolfgang Benz and explains, how tenacious enemy images against minorities endanger our democratic society.

What can we do?

Cook: Simple recipes from our editorial team. In episode 19 we show two variants of the Peruvian classic. Including the simplest ceviche in the world.

Watch Netflix: The heirs of “Mad Max”: The German Netflix series “Tribes of Europa” portrays the gloomy perspective of an archaic world in 2074.

Listen to a radio play: Ten murders, 438 days of trial, 6,000 pages of transcripts: the NSU trial as a twelve-hour radio documentary play “Hall 101”. The 24 parts will be broadcast on the ARD culture and information radio and on Deutschlandfunk on Friday and Saturday at the same time from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Listen to music: Every Friday from 9 p.m. onwards, pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Masha Qrella, Tindersticks and Mogwai.

“Going” for a drink: Flirt with the person sitting next to you, recommendations from the bartender: The Galander Bar in Berlin-Kreuzberg is now digital. Real cocktails can be ordered home.

What should I know for the coming days?

Spring is coming! At least a bit. For example, the temperatures in Berlin and Brandenburg should be on Sunday be between 12 and 16 degrees.

in the Nuclear dispute with Iran the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi wants to negotiate a solution in Tehran. Iran wants to restrict the IAEA inspectors’ access to monitor its nuclear program.

Israel begins on Sunday with further openings and use of the Green Pass for vaccinated and convalescent people. Only holders of a Green Pass are allowed to visit fitness studios, cultural institutions and swimming pools.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to present a plan to exit lockdown on Monday. The existing measures such as school closings and extensive exit and contact restrictions are to be lifted “carefully but irreversibly”, Johnson had announced.

Number of the day

483 Dollar. Up to this value, the actually worthless share of Gamestopp had risen after small investors in a guerrilla campaign called en masse to buy. A hearing was held today in the US House of Representatives Finance Committee. Read the details here.