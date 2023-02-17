Warning!! This weekend it will be busy on the way to the snow!

Spring break is just around the corner in the south of our country. So all carnival haters get in the car to winter sports!

Due to inflation and high energy prices we are all out of money, but of course we don’t let our ski and snowboard holiday get through our noses. Skiing! Do you also earn back if you can turn off the stove at home for a week.

After winter sports of course at the mulled wine and the Jägertee. Some more schnapps and then to bed on time, because in the early morning the ski bus is already waiting in front of the hotel.

Traffic jams to winter sports

But first go there. The ANWB warns for long traffic jams to the winter sports areas. France, Austria and Switzerland are popular and so are the roads to them!

On Saturday, the General Dutch Cycling Association expects peak traffic on the roads in southern Germany and just across the border in Austria. In France, people queue on the roads east of Lyon. Especially the last kilometers to the winter sports resorts become hell. If you are unlucky.

Changing of the Guard

A week later it is a holiday in the middle and the north of our country and we see the same thing again, but also on the way back. Winter sports traffic jams in both directions. Because the South of the Netherlands simply has to go back to school.

Earlier this week we already warned about charging station stress on the way to winter sports. We are happy to repeat the charging advice here. Charging for Cologne, then you can easily pass the charging station traffic jams at Frankfurt. Remember that an electric car runs out faster in the cold, so plan sufficient charging time.

So for this weekend a lot of patience for the winter sports enthusiasts and a lot of fun for the carnival celebrations!

