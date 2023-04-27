Finally, drivers received warning messages from Abu Dhabi Police against the backdrop of driving their vehicles at a speed less than the minimum road speed. The messages included a warning instead of a violation, and called on them to abide by traffic rules.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command began implementing the “minimum speed” system on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road in both directions on the two highways, starting from the beginning of this April. from the left.

And the Abu Dhabi Police activated the mechanism for controlling violators of drivers and road users for those who drive at a speed of less than 120 km / h through warning violations, as of the first of April, while the actual application applies to the violation of “driving a vehicle at a speed less than the minimum speed specified for the road, if any,” and its value is 400. dirhams, as of the first of May.

Abu Dhabi Police warned that the third lane, which has a speed limit of 140 km / h, and the last lane allowed to be used by heavy vehicles, will not be subject to violations of the minimum speed limit, calling on drivers to adhere to safe driving for the safety of all.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of paying attention, not changing the lane to other lanes except after making sure that the road is clear, and moving in the event that there is a sufficient distance between them and other vehicles, so that they can move safely to the lanes they intend to, and adhere to using signals in the event of moving to other lanes. .

Regarding the importance of applying the “minimum speed” system, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ibrahim Khalfan Al Shamsi, from the Traffic Engineering and Road Safety Department at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, stated that the aim of activating the minimum speed is to enhance the safety of drivers and oblige slow vehicles to drive on the right lanes and always give way to oncoming vehicles. From the left, which contributes to raising traffic safety levels by having a marginal difference of no more than 20 km/h between vehicles, which reduces the severity of traffic accidents when they occur.

78% support

78% of road users expressed their support for the application of the “minimum speed” system on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road in both directions on the two express lanes, according to the results of a questionnaire conducted by Abu Dhabi Police for followers of its accounts on social networks in Arabic and English.