The UAE Mission in Bangkok has urged UAE citizens in the Kingdom of Thailand to exercise caution due to heavy rains and floods expected in the country, especially coastal areas.
The mission stressed, through its official account on the “X” platform, the necessity of following the safety instructions issued by the authorities, and communicating in emergency situations on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and registering in the Tawajudi service.
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#Warning #UAE #citizens #Thailand #due #expected #heavy #rains #floods
Leave a Reply