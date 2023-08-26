Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Swine fever cases are currently increasing, especially in the Balkans, such as in Croatia. Travelers should be careful not to bring the pathogen with them from vacation.

Munich – The number of cases of swine fever in Europe continues to rise. In Eastern Europe it is already higher than in the whole of last year, reports the portal agrarheute.com. The Balkans in particular have been hit by outbreaks of the disease – travelers should be careful.

swine fever Usually fatal to affected animals Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia Animals are being culled, 15,000 in Bosnia alone

More and more cases of swine fever: 15,000 pigs have already been culled

Many countries in the Balkans are struggling this summer, Croatia for example with the consequences of mass tourism. However, the fight against African swine fever is much more dramatic. According to the report, Bosnia and Herzegovina are particularly affected, where more than 15,000 pigs had to be culled. According to the World Health Organization for Animal Health (WHOH), there were also over 100 outbreaks of the disease in domestic pigs in Croatia within ten days up to mid-July. Until recently, more than 3,000 pigs were affected (as of August 25, 2023).

In 2023, cases of swine fever rose sharply, especially in the Balkans. (Iconic image) © Montage/dpa/Imago

Swine fever in Balkan countries: Travelers should not bring the pathogen with them from vacation

In order to prevent the spread of swine fever, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is working to draw the public’s attention. The office is also in constant contact with the epidemic situation in neighboring countries. The disease is not only transmitted directly from animals to humans and animals, but also passively through the consumption of animal products such as meat.

The BMEL further reports that even carelessly disposed of leftovers can spread the disease. The pathogens persist for a very long time and can even be transmitted via objects that have only been in contact with the contaminated product. The Federal Ministry therefore recommends that travelers and people who transport meat in particular be careful and act responsibly so that the pathogen does not spread.

While the disease is usually fatal for pigs, the pathogen does not pose a health risk to humans. However, it is all the greater for pig farmers whose existence is threatened by the disease.

A problem not only in Balkan countries: swine fever is in almost all European countries

But the situation is also tense outside the Balkans. More outbreaks of African swine fever were reported in 22 countries in the first half of this year, according to the report. For the first time in almost a year, swine fever was also detected in domestic pigs in Lithuania, the industry magazine reports fleischwirtschaft.de.

Swine fever was detected in Lithuania as the first Baltic country in 2014. It is also still a problem in pig farming in Poland. According to the news portal, in June farmer.pl new cases of the disease have occurred in domestic pigs. In the past, cases of swine fever were also found in Germany. For this reason, a wild boar fence was even erected between Germany and Denmark. (kiba)