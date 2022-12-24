The Fujairah Police, the Municipality and the Fujairah Adventure Center called on mountain goers, and amateurs of climbing and walking in rugged areas, to beware of the places where valleys flow when they go to mountainous areas, due to the fluctuations in the weather and the expectation of rain.

She stressed that the presence of people in the places where the valleys flow, and isolated mountainous areas in conditions of rain, endangers their lives as a result of the sudden flow of the valleys.

And she stressed the need to comply with the instructions of the competent authorities during the rains, and to cooperate with them in emergencies, and to follow the procedures announced by the official authorities in order to ensure their safety.

She also urged adherence to the measures that protect them from getting lost or being exposed to physical fatigue, represented in avoiding the risks that result from weather fluctuations, avoiding rainy weather, staying away from water bodies, valley streams and natural water channels, avoiding sitting in them, and not risking crossing them while they are flowing.

In detail, the Fujairah Police called on drivers to adhere to traffic rules and speed limits, given the weather fluctuations in the eastern regions of the country.

The Fujairah Municipality took the initiative to withdraw the water collected in the areas that witnessed rain, confirming that its teams had taken the precautionary measures and the necessary preparations before the rain, by setting up a mechanism to quickly deal with the water pools, and ensuring that the pumps are operational to withdraw and suction the water.

And it stated that it had issued a decision directed to consulting, engineering and contracting offices in Fujairah and its affiliated regions, stating the need to take the necessary preventive measures for construction sites, with regard to occupational security and safety in all respects, especially fences, project panels, scaffolding, cranes, service elevators and workers, due to expected weather fluctuations.

It also addressed engineering consulting and contracting offices to take the necessary precautionary measures at construction sites, to avoid accidents, and to achieve public safety, in order to preserve lives and construction property at work sites.

The security authorities and institutions responsible for the mountainous areas in the eastern region are making various efforts to secure the mountain paths designated for hiking, mountaineering and hiking in rugged areas, by setting controls and laws to regulate tourism in mountainous areas during the winter season, due to its flourishing by citizens, residents and tourists from outside the country.

Those who go to the mountain paths choose to practice their hobby at different times, starting from five in the morning, passing through the noon hours, and ending at the late hours of the night, which requires the development of security and medical plans that cover all these times.

The Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Kay Al-Hamoudi, stressed the intensification of the efforts of the security services, in cooperation with a number of authorities in the Eastern Region, with the aim of serving visitors to the various tourist areas, by strengthening the security presence and regulating traffic on the roads.

Al-Hamoudi also confirmed the allocation of the “Safe and Safe Tourism” campaign, which includes programmes, through which it aims to educate tourists and warn them of wrong practices while driving in the rainy season or when entering places of floods and valleys, indicating that his administration seeks through the campaign to continue communication between The police and society, through the presence of its personnel around the clock, to provide advice and guidance to tourists and visitors in a way that reflects the civilized face of the emirate.

He called on citizens, residents and tourists not to hesitate to seek the help of the police when needed, and urged them to follow directions, abide by laws, and respect customs and traditions, with the aim of spending happy times away from accidents.

The Fujairah Adventure Center revealed to «Emirates Today» that it had issued laws and work regulations targeting mountaineering enthusiasts through mountain paths, amateurs walking on foot in rugged areas, and groups that organize mountain trips, in addition to tourism companies, through social networking sites, stressing the qualification A number of his employees are experienced in mountainous areas, to work as inspection teams on mountain and wild tracks.

He explained that “regulations and laws would regulate trips belonging to adventure tourism companies in the land, mountain and sea areas in the emirate,” adding that “no company will be allowed to carry out its activities in the emirate without obtaining a permit, to ensure that it meets all the required conditions, which are in the interest of safety.” People and tourists.

The center added that it has developed action plans and strategies for the sport of mountaineering, including its details and the risks arising from it.

He pointed out that the requirements he set for groups of climbing enthusiasts on social media, and adventure tourism companies, will ensure the safety of climbing practitioners from exposure to accidents of falls, slips, fainting, etc., given the increasing number of practitioners of this sport of both sexes, and the entry of young and old into it, despite the low The level of readiness and experience of many who practice this sport.

The center confirmed that the Emirate of Fujairah received wide interest from climbing and mountain biking enthusiasts during the winter and mild weather, from adventure tourism companies, which necessitated organizing their work, and following requirements represented in risk management and comprehensive insurance for the participants, in addition to training them on the standards and requirements of climbing and diving in Emirate, so that the journey is safe, and no one is exposed to danger, pointing out that it will provide training programs for companies that do not meet the required requirements.

The center stressed that it adopted flexibility in issuing permits for companies, in types that are in line with the activity of each company, through a one-day, monthly or annual permit.

He said, “The aim is to limit these companies and distribute them on the tracks in an orderly manner.”

The center affirmed that it strives to provide the best means and capabilities to preserve the safety of the visitors of the mountain paths, by requiring that the companies obtaining the permit inform them of the flight schedule and times to coordinate with other companies, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and tourists is a priority.

He added that he will develop 10 mountain paths in separate areas of the emirate, by providing them with service facilities, such as toilets and guiding boards to inform people of the sites they are in, and archaeological and natural sites and monuments.

Mountain bike trails

The management of the Fujairah Adventure Center said that it has allocated tracks for mountain bikes, through which various activities and many championships are organized, such as the “Enduro Mountain Bikes” championship, stressing that there are a number of studies and strategies aimed at expanding the participation base by including many challenging sports, in addition to To establish a number of training centers at the level of the emirate, in an effort to qualify champions in such sports.

Qualifying

The Civil Defense Academy at the Ministry of Interior has qualified 18 of its cadres to perform rescue missions in rough areas in Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah and the eastern regions of the country, by subjecting them to a “search and rescue course in mountainous areas”, with the aim of raising their capabilities in rescue and ambulance.

